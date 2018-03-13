ACLU Of Massachusetts Hopes To Focus Voter Attention On DAs

Listen to the interview with Rahsaan Hall

The ACLU of Massachusetts has launched a voter education campaign to spotlight the local elected officials who are among the most powerful in the criminal justice system: the District Attorney.

The campaign called “What a Difference a DA Makes” is ramping up at a time when two long-time DAs in the state are stepping down, while some others seeking reelection face credible challengers.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Rahsaan Hall, head of the ACLU of Massachusetts’ racial justice program and manager of the voter education project.