Activists Call For Task Force On Affordable Housing

A Massachusetts anti-poverty group wants a housing task force created in the state’s third-largest city.

Arise for Social Justice is asking the Springfield City Council to create an ad-hoc committee to study the current state of housing in the city and recommend ways to address what the organization says is a shortage of safe and affordable housing.

Arise Housing Organizer Liz Bewsee said 20 families contacted her just last week for help finding an apartment where they could afford the rent.

"You can't work a minimum wage job and expect to afford an apartment anytime soon," said Bewsee.

Arise also wants the task force to assess the impact on the city of possible budget cuts to federal housing programs.