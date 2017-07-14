Related Program: 
Actor James Cromwell Heads To Jail After Blocking Power Plant Access

By Allison Dunne 13 minutes ago

Six activists were convicted in June of blocking access to a gas power plant under construction in Orange County, New York. And three of them, including Oscar-nominated actor James Cromwell, refused to pay the fine. Instead, they have been sentenced to a week in jail — due to report later today. WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Allison Dunne spoke with Cromwell about why he wouldn’t pay the fine and the message he wants to send.

“The Wawayanda Six” were convicted of civil disobedience for blocking access in December 2015 to the CPV Valley Energy Center site. In addition to Warwick resident James Cromwell, founder of Protect Orange County Pramilla Malick and lifelong resident Madeline Shaw also are reporting to the Orange County jail after a planned rally. Cromwell talks about why he refused to pay the $375 fine.

Cromwell started a petition calling on New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to deny a necessary and final permit for the CPV Valley Energy Center under construction.

The Wawayanda Six Are Found Guilty

By Allison Dunne Jun 7, 2017

Six defendants, including actor James Cromwell, in a civil disobedience trial have been found guilty. They were accused of blocking access to a gas power plant under construction in Orange County. 

The Wawayanda Six Trial Is Set To Begin

By Allison Dunne Apr 20, 2017
A civil disobedience trial that includes actor James Cromwell is scheduled to begin Thursday. He and five others are accused of blocking access to a gas power plant under construction in Orange County.

Power Plant Opponents Say Link To Federal Probe More Reason To Stop Construction

By May 5, 2016
James Cromwell

Opponents of a planned fracked gas power plant in the Hudson Valley say they are hoping the US Attorney will investigate decisions made in the permitting process for the plan, now that it’s been revealed that the wife of a former top aide to Cuomo took payments from the lead engineering firm in the project, and that her husband is the subject of a federal probe.

Former Congressman Kucinich Speaks At Forum On CPV Power Plant

By Allison Dunne Jan 21, 2016
Allison Dunne

Former Ohio Congressman Dennis Kucinich addressed an audience nearly 300 strong in Orange County Wednesday night, joining opponents of a gas power plant.

Two-time presidential candidate Dennis Kucinich was the guest speaker at a forum in Warwick about the CPV Valley Energy Center in Wawayanda.