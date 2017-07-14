Actor James Cromwell Heads To Jail After Blocking Power Plant Access

Six activists were convicted in June of blocking access to a gas power plant under construction in Orange County, New York. And three of them, including Oscar-nominated actor James Cromwell, refused to pay the fine. Instead, they have been sentenced to a week in jail — due to report later today. WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Allison Dunne spoke with Cromwell about why he wouldn’t pay the fine and the message he wants to send.

“The Wawayanda Six” were convicted of civil disobedience for blocking access in December 2015 to the CPV Valley Energy Center site. In addition to Warwick resident James Cromwell, founder of Protect Orange County Pramilla Malick and lifelong resident Madeline Shaw also are reporting to the Orange County jail after a planned rally. Cromwell talks about why he refused to pay the $375 fine.

Cromwell started a petition calling on New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to deny a necessary and final permit for the CPV Valley Energy Center under construction.