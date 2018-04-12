Adam Goldberg On Album, Acting, Anxiety

Mark Mulcahy was the singer for the New Haven, Connecticut-based band Miracle Legion, active in the 1980s to mid-1990s. The band split up awhile ago but reunited last year to play some shows -- including a gig at The Linda - WAMC’s Performing Arts Studio.

Mark’s band Polaris was the house band for the mid-1990s Nickelodeon series The Adventures of Pete & Pete. Following the cancelation of Pete & Pete, Mulcahy found himself playing solo and releasing albums on the Mezzotint label -- the most recent of which came out in April and is entitled The Possum in the Driveway.

He’s assembled a band to play the album in its entirety at The Parlor Room in Northampton, MA on 6/21; Lyric Hall Theater in New Haven, CT on 6/22; and Joe’s Pub in New York City on 6/27.