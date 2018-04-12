Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Adam Goldberg On Album, Acting, Anxiety

By 1 hour ago
  • Adam Goldberg on a bed
    Adam Goldberg
    Adam Goldberg

You probably know Adam Goldberg from his acting career. He has appeared in films and TV shows like "Saving Private Ryan," "Dazed and Confused," "A Beautiful Mind," "The Hebrew Hammer," "Zodiac," "Fargo," "Taken" and many more. But Goldberg has also had a long career in music, recording albums and scoring films.  His latest is HOME: A Nice Place To Visit.

Tags: 
Adam Goldberg
music
rock music
wilco

Related Content

Pokey LaFarge Bringing "Manic Revelations" To Region

By Jul 3, 2017
Pokey LaFarge
Nate Burrell

Not too many musicians can claim a sound all their own, but in the past decade or so Pokey LaFarge seems to have accomplished just that over hundreds of tour dates and the eight studio albums he has released. The latest album is Manic Revelations, which came out in May. LaFarge and his band will be in our region for several dates this summer.

Sean Lennon, Charlotte Kemp Muhl

By Ian Pickus

Albany, NY – Sean Lennon, son of John Lennon, and his girlfriend, Charlotte Kemp Muhl, join Ian Pickus to discuss their band Ghost of a Saber Tooth Tiger, which is performing a benefit show at the Woodstock Farm Animal Sanctuary on Saturday night...

Who's Next At Tanglewood? Pete Townshend

By Aug 29, 2017
Classic Quadrophenia
BSO

Routinely cited as an essential entry among the very best rock albums, The Who's Quadrophenia will sound a little different this weekend at Tanglewood in Lenox, Mass. Pete Townshend, joined by punk legend Billy Idol and the opera star Alfie Boe, will present Classic Quadrophenia on Saturday night at 8. The Who's principal songwriter since the band's founding in 1964, Townshend tells the story of mods, rockers, alienation and youthful longing in the rock opera released in 1973. At this date, they'll be joined by Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops. Townshend is performing Classic Quadrophenia at a handful of concerts this summer.

Mark Mulcahy Plays The Possum In The Driveway

By Jun 16, 2017
Mark Mulcahy


  Mark Mulcahy was the singer for the New Haven, Connecticut-based band Miracle Legion, active in the 1980s to mid-1990s. The band split up awhile ago but reunited last year to play some shows -- including a gig at The Linda - WAMC’s Performing Arts Studio.

 

Mark’s band Polaris was the house band for the mid-1990s Nickelodeon series The Adventures of Pete & Pete. Following the cancelation of Pete & Pete, Mulcahy found himself playing solo and releasing albums on the Mezzotint label -- the most recent of which came out in April and is entitled The Possum in the Driveway.

 

He’s assembled a band to play the album in its entirety at The Parlor Room in Northampton, MA on 6/21; Lyric Hall Theater in New Haven, CT on 6/22; and Joe’s Pub in New York City on 6/27.

Nels Cline On Solid Sound And MASS MoCA

By Jun 22, 2017
Nels Cline
nelscline.com

  The Solid Sound Festival - Wilco’s music and arts festival - takes place this weekend at MASS MoCA in North Adams, MA and Nels Cline - one of Rolling Stones’ top 100 guitarists of all time - will perform at least 3 times -- twice with Wilco and once with Julian Lage, Scott Colley and Tom Rainey in a quartet called The Nels Cline Four.