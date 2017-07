A man from Adams, Massachusetts has been sentenced to up to 10 years in prison for trafficking more than 12,000 bags of heroin.

Ricardo Lozada was caught in October 2015 by the Berkshire County Drug Task Force and charged with trafficking more than 200 grams of heroin. His charge was reduced as part of a plea deal with the Berkshire County District Attorney.

Police recovered roughly 350 grams of heroin – enough to fill 12,600 bags, a value of $126,000.