Adams Planners Recommend Medical Pot Bylaw Changes

Adams, Massachusetts planners are moving forward with a proposed medical marijuana bylaw.

Adams planners recommended a zoning bylaw amendment Monday that would require medical pot retailers to obtain a special permit to locate downtown.

State law requires dispensaries to be at least 500 feet from anywhere children regularly go. The amendment, which will need to be approved ahead of July’s annual town meeting, changes that to 250 feet.

In May, the town board voted to support Mission Massachusetts’ state application to sell medical pot in Adams.