Adirondack Land Classifications Approved

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday approved the Adirondack Park Agency’s classifications for the state’s most recent land acquisitions in the Adirondacks.

More than 65-thousand acres of land in the High-Peaks region of the Adirondacks were purchased from the Nature Conservancy in a multi-year deal.

The lands are the largest addition to the Forest Preserve in the history of the Adirondack Park. It includes the 20,000 acre Boreas Ponds Tract, which now becomes part of the High Peaks Wilderness area.

The 7,000 acre MacIntyre West Tract is classified wilderness, MacIntyre East has mixed classifications. Smaller tracts are designated Wild Forest.