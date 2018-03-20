Related Program: 
All Things Considered

Adirondack Land Classifications Approved

By 1 hour ago
  Boreas Pond tract
    Boreas Pond tract
    Nature Conservancy

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday approved the Adirondack Park Agency’s classifications for the state’s most recent land acquisitions in the Adirondacks.

More than 65-thousand acres of land in the High-Peaks region of the Adirondacks were purchased from the Nature Conservancy in a multi-year deal.   

The lands are the largest addition to the Forest Preserve in the history of the Adirondack Park. It includes the 20,000 acre Boreas Ponds Tract, which now becomes part of the High Peaks Wilderness area.  

The 7,000 acre MacIntyre West Tract is classified wilderness, MacIntyre East has mixed classifications. Smaller tracts are designated Wild Forest.

Boreas Ponds
Adirondacks

Related Content

DEC Commissioner Discusses Future Boreas Ponds Management

By Feb 2, 2018
NYS DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos visits Plattsburgh on January 31, 2018
Pat Bradley/WAMC

This morning, the Adirondack Park Agency board approved Alternative 2B as the classification for the Boreas Ponds in the heart of the Adirondack Park. The vote was 8 to 1. More than 11,000 acres will be designated wilderness and over 9,000 acres as Wild Forest. New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos  explains that his agency now begins the Unit Management Plans for the tracts.

Adirondack Park Agency Releases Its Classification Proposal For Boreas Ponds Tract

By Jan 30, 2018
Adirondack Park sign
Pat Bradley/WAMC

The Adirondack Park Agency will meet later this week to vote on the classification of the Boreas Ponds land tract purchased by the state from the Nature Conservancy in April 2016 for $14.5 million. In advance of the final decision, the agency released its classification proposal.  Most environmental and community interests say it's a reasonable compromise.

Boreas Ponds Classification Finalized

By Feb 2, 2018
Boreas Pond tract
Nature Conservancy

The Adirondack Park Agency has approved the final classification for the more than 20,000-acre Boreas Ponds tract in the heart of the Adirondacks.

Debate Continues Over Pending Boreas Lands Classification

By Mar 14, 2017
Boreas Ponds interim access map
NYS Department of Environmental Conservation

The Adirondack Park Agency is reviewing classification options for the recently obtained Boreas Ponds tract in the central Adirondacks.  Many expected the agency’s board to consider final classification during its March meeting and then make a final decision in April. But the board did not discuss the Boreas Ponds classification, spurring further debate over use of the lands near the High Peaks of the Adirondacks.

Environmental Groups Concerned Over Boreas Ponds Interim Access Plan

By Sep 15, 2016
Boreas Ponds Tract
NYS Department of Environmental Conservation

Earlier this year New York State finalized the purchase of the 20,758-acre Boreas Ponds Tract in the Adirondacks, completing a 69,000-acre acquisition of former Finch Pruyn lands from the Nature Conservancy.  The Department of Environmental Conservation has issued an interim access plan.  But environmental groups are concerned that the plan could compromise eventual classification of the land.

Public Hearings Begin On Boreas Ponds Classification

By Nov 11, 2016
Boreas Ponds Tract
NYS Department of Environmental Conservation

In May, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed an agreement completing the largest acquisition to the Adirondack Park in over 100 years.  The purchase adds 69,000 acres of land to the forest preserve.  This week the Adirondack Park Agency held its first public hearing on proposed land classifications for the parcel.

New York Buys Boreas Pond Adirondack Tract For $14.5 Million

By Apr 14, 2016
Boreas Pond tract
Nature Conservancy

The Nature Conservancy has sold the Boreas Ponds tract in the heart of the Adirondacks to New York state for $14.5 million.

New York Obtains Boreas Ponds Adirondack Tract

By Apr 20, 2016
Boreas Pond tract
Nature Conservancy

In 2007, The Nature Conservancy bought 161,000 acres of Adirondack land from the Finch Pruyn timber company. In 2012, New York State announced they would purchase the lands over time from the Conservancy’s Adirondack Chapter.  The Nature Conservancy has now sold the final tract and transferred the deed to New York State.