Advocates Demand New York Lawmakers Outlaw Child Marriage

By 6 hours ago
Child advocates say New York's marriage law that allows children as young as 14 years old to wed can trap minors in sexual abuse and domestic violence.

Democratic Assemblywoman Amy Paulin on Tuesday introduced a bill to raise the minimum age for marriage to 17.

New York is one of three states that allow 14-year-olds to marry with parental and judicial consent. Twenty-seven states have no minimum age in state statute.

Paulin says between the years of 2000 and 2010, 3,850 minors were married in New York. Eighty-four percent of those children were minor girls married to adult men.

Child advocates say children have no escape from forced marriages because minors have limited access to legal services and domestic violence shelters.

Assemblywoman Amy Paulin
Child Marriage

A Photographer Gives Cameras To Child Brides. Their Images Are Amazing

By editor Oct 8, 2016

For 15 years, Stephanie Sinclair has taken photos of child brides around the world — from Tahani in Yemen, married at age 6, to 14-year-old Niruta in Nepal, and many more. In 2012, she started the nonprofit Too Young To Wed to raise awareness of their plight.

Now she's given some young women a chance to take their own pictures — a kind of art therapy that she hopes will "help girls deal with their trauma."

51% Show #1369

By Oct 16, 2015

On this week’s 51%, we hear about helping women take the lead, there's hope for reducing child marriages in Africa, and a story about a voodoo queen.

We bring you the first installment of a 51% segment called “Force of Nature,” from Dr. Sharon Ufberg. She is co-founder of the personal development/wellness company, Borrowed Wisdom. As a freelance journalist, she regularly blogs for The Huffington Post and lives in California's Napa Valley. This week, she interviews Gloria Feldt, co-founder and president of Take The Lead, to prepare, develop, inspire, and propel women to take their fair and equal share of leadership positions across all sectors by 2025. Sharon asks her for the  most recent statistics regarding pay parity and corporate boardroom representation.  

Iran Plans To Hang Child Bride Charged With Killing Her Husband

By Oct 14, 2016

Twenty-two-year-old Zeinab Sekaanvand is in jail, awaiting execution.

Charged with killing her husband when she was 17, she confessed to the murder but later recanted, saying her brother-in-law committed the crime and pressured her to take responsibility.

Now, her cause has galvanized civil rights groups like Amnesty International, which says that she did not receive a fair trial and that Iran has a record of executing juvenile offenders.

But any day now, she could be hanged.

Her story begins in a small village in northern Iran.

A Child Bride At 13, She's Turned Herself Into A Prize-Winning Wrestler

By Apr 23, 2016

Early morning light filters into the cavernous gymnasium as Neetu lunges, climbs and contorts her body into impossible positions. She shimmies up a thick rope that dangles from the two-story ceiling, her heavily muscled arms propelling her upward. She races through calisthenics with 25 other young women in the boot camp atmosphere of Chhotu Ram Stadium and Wrestling Center, in the Indian state of Haryana, known for its wrestling tradition.

The grueling twice-a-day practice– 4 hours in the morning and 3 1/2 in the afternoon-- is her ordinary routine.