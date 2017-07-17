Related Program: 
The Roundtable

After Anatevka Author Alexandra Silber At Along Books And Music 7/19

By 1 minute ago

Audio posted by 1pm.

Alexandra Silber is an actress and singer who starred most recently as Tzeitel in the Broadway revival of Fiddler on the Roof. She earlier played Hodel in the same show in London’s West End. She has now written – After Anatevka: A Novel Inspired by Fiddler on the Roof - that imagines what happens to the characters of the musical after the curtain falls.

Alexandra Silber picks up where Fiddler left off. Second-eldest daughter Hodel takes center stage as she attempts to join her Socialist-leaning fiancé Perchik to the outer reaches of a Siberian work camp. But before Hodel and Perchik can finally be together, they both face extraordinary hurdles and adversaries—both personal and political—attempting to keep them apart at all costs.

Silber will be talking about and signing her book on Wednesday at 6PM at Oblong Books and Music in Rhinebeck. 

Tags: 
Fiddler On The Roof
actor
author
anatevka
oblong books and music
novel
musical theater
fiction
jewish
tradition

Related Content

Jessica Hecht In The Roundabout Theatre Company Revival Of 'The Price'

By Mar 17, 2017
Mark Ruffalo and Jessica Hecht in The Roundabout Theatre Company revival of 'The Price'
Joan Marcus

  Last night in New York City, the Roundabout Theatre Company revival of Arthur Miller’s The Price opened on Broadway at the American Airlines Theatre. It will run through May 14 (it was scheduled to run through May 7 and was extended).

 

The Price deals with familial resentment, lies, misunderstandings and the lasting generational repercussions of The Great Depression through Miller’s signature and definitive playwriting.

Terry Kinney directs the four actor cast -- Mark Ruffalo, Tony Shaloub, Danny Davito (making his Broadway debut), and friend of WAMC, Jessica Hecht.

A Pineapple For Danny - Roundabout Theatre Company's "Cabaret"

By Apr 18, 2014
Joan Marcus

  Kander and Ebb’s classic Tony Award winning musical drama, Cabaret, is currently in previews in New York City - directed by Sam Mendes and co-directed and choreographed by Rob Marshall, the production stars Alan Cumming as the Emcee of the Kit-Kat Klub. Those of you who are particularly Broadway savvy may think I’m introducing a segment from 1998 - when those three men worked together with Roundabout on the same show - which ran until 2004.

But no - we’ve not figured out how to go back in time to see the critically acclaimed and much lauded production again - Roundabout is re-mounting the show at Studio 54. The official opening date is April 24th … 2014.

In addition to Mr. Cumming donning his suspenders and blood-red lipstick again, this revival stars Michelle Williams as Sally Bowles, Bill Heck as Cliff, Linda Emond as Frau Schnieder, and Danny Burstein as Herr Shultz. 

I Wanna Be A Producer - How To Make A Killing On Broadway ... Or Get Killed

By Aug 23, 2016
Book Cover - I Wanna Be A Producer

  What does a ''producer'' actually do? How does one travel from that great idea for a show to a smash hit opening night on Broadway?

John Breglio cannot guarantee you a hit, but he does take the reader on a fascinating journey behind-the-scenes to where he himself once stood as a child, dreaming about the theatre. 

Far From Shaky, Fiddler Is A Tradition

By Dec 18, 2015
Book Cover - Tradition!

  Since it first opened on Broadway in September, 1964, Fiddler on the Roof has constantly been onstage somewhere. The new Broadway revival starring Danny Burstein and Jessica Hecht opens at The Broadway Theatre in New York City on Sunday.

Published in celebration of Fiddler's 50th anniversary, Tradition!: The Highly Improbable, Ultimately Triumphant Broadway-to-Hollywood Story of Fiddler on the Roof, the World's Most Beloved Musical, is a book by Barbara Isenberg -- for which she interviewed the men and women behind the original production, the film and significant revivals to produce a lively, popular chronicle of the making of Fiddler.