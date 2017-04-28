Related Program: 
WAMC Northeast Report

After Berkshire Fatality, Local Police Call For MassDOT To Help

By 38 minutes ago
  • Alan Cleaver/Flickr

The Berkshires theatre community is mourning the death of an actress and advocate for the arts who was killed by a truck this week. Local police are calling for help from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation to make sure something like this never happens again. 

Gillian Seidl was a member of the Town of Sheffield Cultural Council, the Berkshire Theatre Group, and Shakespeare and Company.

Shakespeare and Company Artistic Director Allyn Burrows says Seidl was known as an extraordinary actress.

“All you can do when you, when you lose someone that good is really preserve and honor their memory, and that's, you know, what we can do for Gillian. And it's just so tragic when someone is taken so suddenly.”

Seidl was killed by a pickup truck on Monday at a crosswalk on Main Street on her way to the town’s Bushnell Library.

Sheffield Police Chief Eric Munson says there was construction on a nearby bridge. MassDOT had removed stoplights that were once used to direct traffic into one lane.

MassDOT did not respond for requests for comment on Friday.

Munson says that has allowed traffic to move more freely and reach higher speeds. The speed limit on Main Street, or Route 7, which is maintained by the state, is 35 miles per hour.

“You know, the speed limit should be reduced,” Munson says. “Our neighboring towns of Great Barrington and Stockbridge, they have high pedestrian areas in their downtown areas, and their speed limits are lower. Our neighboring town of Egremont has Route 23, which is maintained by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts as well, they have a 25 mile per hour speed limit and I feel that can be a factor in some of these accidents we have had.”

Sheffield Police, the Berkshire County District Attorney’s office and a State Police accident reconstruction team have not finished the investigation.

“But there are going to be charges moving forward against the individual. Obviously, there is the: failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk. That’s going to be one of them. But we really are waiting for some of the data from the state police before we finalize any charges,” Munson says.

Katherine Ness, chairwoman of the Sheffield Cultural Council, says Seidl was the perfect councilmember given her experience in the arts, and her understanding attitude during difficult grant debates.

“Gillian was cheerful, and calm, and thoughtful, and a great team player in that project, and I appreciated that aspect of which she brought to the group.”

Burrows says he was fortunate to share the Shakespeare and Company stage with Seidl. She was involved in a reading of Ice Glen this spring.

“I know she will be greatly missed because she brought, she always had a way of bringing other people together. That was her way.”

Seidl was 79. 

Tags: 
Shakespeare and Company
Massachusetts Department of Transportation
Sheffield Police

Related Content

Shakespeare & Company Summer 2017 Season

By Feb 13, 2017
Shakespeare and Company

Shakespeare & Company has announced its lineup for the 2017 summer season, which includes three Shakespeare plays: Cymbeline, The Tempest, and A Midsummer Night's Dream; plus two Edith Wharton comedies, Roman Fever and the newly adapted The Fullness of Life.

Additional titles include the Obie Award winning 4,000 Miles by Amy Herzog; New York Drama Critics Circle and the Outer Critics Circle Recipient, Intimate Apparel by Lynn Nottage; and Tony Award Winner, God of Carnage by Yasmina Reza.

This year marks the 40th Season at Shakespeare & Company -represents an opportunity to celebrate the company’s legacy. To tell us more we welcome Artistic Director Allyn Burrows and Shakespeare & Co. Founder, Tina Packer. 

New Shakespeare Artistic Director Wants To Expand Company’s Work

By Sep 12, 2016
Allyn Burrows
Shakespeare & Company

Shakespeare and Company in Lenox named a new artistic director last week after a period of leadership change. Allyn Burrows was with the company from 1989 to 2006 as an actor and board member. Since 2010 he’s been Artistic Director of Actors’ Shakespeare Project in Boston. In September 2014, Rick Dildine started as executive director with Shakespeare and Company; two months later, a founding member left the organization. Dildine abruptly departed in March 2015 and days later three board members resigned. Burrows spoke with WAMC News about why he rejoined Shakespeare and Company.