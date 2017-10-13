After Devastating Loss, Bruce Arena Steps Down As U.S. Men's Soccer Coach

Bruce Arena, two-time coach of the U.S. men's national soccer team, announced Friday that he is resigning from his position. The decision comes mere days after the program hit a historic low on the field, losing to Trinidad and Tobago in a shocking upset — and at the same time, losing its chance to play in the World Cup for the first time in more than three decades.

Arena's second stint at the helm of the national team lasted just under a year.

"When I took the job last November, I knew there was a great challenge ahead, probably more than most people could appreciate," Arena said in a statement released Friday. "Everyone involved in the program gave everything they had for the last 11 months and, in the end, we came up short. No excuses. We didn't get the job done, and I accept responsibility."

This post will be updated.

