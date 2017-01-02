After Hiking Minimum Wage, NY Sets Up 200-Staffer Task Force

By 3 minutes ago
  • Bart Everson/Flickr

About 200 state investigators and staffers are being assigned to spread the word about New York's recent minimum wage increase — and to make sure businesses comply.  Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the task force Monday in New York City.

The minimum wage was previously $9 an hour statewide until Saturday. Now, it varies by location and size of business, from $9.70 an hour in much of the state to $11 an hour in New York City businesses with 11 or more workers.

The Democratic governor and the state Legislature agreed in March to raise minimum wage to $15 an hour statewide by 2021.

Cuomo says the task force initially will mainly inform employers and workers about the increase, but over time, the group will focus more on complaints and enforcement.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Tags: 
$15 minimum wage
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo

Related Content

New York's Minimum Wage To Rise Next Week

By Dec 27, 2016
nynow.org

The minimum wage is going up next week in New York. The increase is part of Governor Andrew Cuomo's multi-year phase-in plan for an eventual $15 statewide minimum wage for all workers.

Fast Food Workers Upstate Could Make More Than Other Min Wage Workers by the Early 2020s

By Apr 7, 2016

A quirk in the newly enacted minimum wage increase could mean that in upstate New York by the early 2020s,   fast food workers could  be paid significantly more than other low wage jobs, like being a home healthcare worker or a cashier in a grocery store.