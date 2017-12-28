After Two Years Of Construction I-91 Ramps, Lanes Reopen In Springfield

A major highway construction project in western Massachusetts has finished 8 months ahead of schedule.

MassDOT says the majority of construction work is now completed on the $184 million I-91 viaduct project in Springfield.

All ramps and lanes have reopened to normal traffic patterns.

When work started two years ago to replace the elevated portion of the highway through downtown Springfield there were concerns it would result in traffic gridlock. But, Mayor Domenic Sarno said the worst predictions did not come to pass.

"At times there were some delays, but these were delays as a result of progress occurring," said Sarno.

MassDOT said there will be temporary lane closures over the next few months to allow for final paving, painting, and installing traffic markings and lighting.