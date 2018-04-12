AG Healey Looking Into UMass-Mount Ida Deal

Plans by UMass Amherst to acquire the campus of a soon-to-close small private college in eastern Massachusetts are drawing scrutiny.

The state Board of Higher Education and the State Senate both plan oversight hearings into the abrupt closure of Mount Ida College and the plan by the UMass flagship school to take over the 74-acre campus in Newton.

Attorney General Maura Healey is also seeking information on the deal.

"We are looking into this because when there is an announcement like this there are so many students and families devastated," Healey said.

UMass President Marty Meehan said the purchase of the Newton campus, for a reported $75 million, is a bargain.

He said it will put Amherst students in close proximity to the booming Boston economy with chances for internships and part-time jobs.

Here is the full interview with Healey, who spoke with reporters after an event in Northampton marking the opening of a satellite of the Massachusetts Office For Victim Assistance.: