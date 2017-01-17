Related Program: 
AG Healey Plans Post-Election Town Hall In Springfield

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey participates in a post-election town hall in Framingham. She is holding one in Springfield January 18
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey is holding a post-election town hall in Springfield tomorrow evening.

This will be the fourth in a series the Democratic first-term attorney general has held around the state, and the only one scheduled in western Massachusetts.

The town hall is January 18 at 7 p.m. at Faith United Church, 52 Sumner Avenue Springfield.

It is free and open to the public, but because of limited seating people are asked to register in advance by going to Maura Healey’s Facebook page.

