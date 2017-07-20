Agawam Mayor Richard Cohen Won't Seek Re-election

The longest-serving current mayor in western Massachusetts has announced he won’t seek reelection to a ninth term this year.

Agawam Mayor Richard Cohen announced Thursday that after 17 years in office he’d decided it was time for someone new to become the chief executive of the city of 30,000 people.

" It was a very difficult decision to make," Cohen said in an interview Thursday. " I love my job. I have a passion for it. " I've been extremely fortunate to serve our community for as long as I have."

The Democrat was first elected mayor in 1999. Voters turned him out of office in 2007, but he made a comeback two years later. Cohen said he plans to join a business venture with his brother.

This past year saw Cohen battle with the city council over the budget.

The new mayor will be elected Nov.7