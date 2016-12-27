Agenda Announced For Springfield City Council's Inaugural 2017 Meeting

The agenda has been announced for the annual organizational meeting of the Springfield City Council. It includes the swearing-in of a new council president.

City Councilor Orlando Ramos will officially become council president on January 2nd, 2017.

His mentor, State Senator James Welch will administer the oath of office. The city councilor’s 12-year-old daughter will lead the reciting of the pledge of allegiance.

As for legislative priorities, Ramos said he’ll look to enforce residency rules for city employees.

" That is going to be a big issue in 2017," Ramos said during an interview after he was unanimously elected council president earlier this month at an informal caucus of city councilors.

" I look forward to advocating for a better relationship between the police department in the city of Springfield and the community in the city of Springfield," said Ramos.

Ramos will succeed Mike Fenton, who is stepping down as council president after three-consecutive one-year terms.