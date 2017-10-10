Airbnb: Berkshire Homeowners Earn $2M In Rent After Tanglewood Season

According to a report by Airbnb, Berkshire County homeowners earned nearly $2 million by renting their homes out during the Tanglewood season.

Tanglewood in Lenox, Massachusetts attracted more than 350,000 visitors over the summer. Airbnb reports Berkshire homeowners rented to roughly 10,600 guests, both performers and patrons, through the online rental service.

Charging anywhere from $85 to $200 a night, homeowners brought in nearly $2 million.

Lawmakers in Lenox have discussed whether to restrict the length of time homeowners can rent their properties through an online broker to 30 days.

Critics say property owners who don’t live in their homes but rent them regularly harm the local lodging industry, municipal finance and schools.