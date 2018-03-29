Related Program: 
Airbnb Won't Fight Vermont's Proposed Registration Rule

Airbnb says it won't fight a proposed law in Vermont that would require people renting out their homes to register with the state and pay an annual fee.

Airbnb attorney Andrew Kalloch says the registration requirement is "not particularly onerous." He tells Vermont Public Radio the company is fine with a system that allows people to pay a small fee online. Lawmakers are currently considering an annual $130 charge.

The company is asking the state to clarify the health and safety rules that would apply to short-term rentals. Kalloch says the company understands the public safety concerns around home rentals, but doesn't want there to be unnecessary hurdles.

The company says Vermonters made $31 million renting their homes through the service last year.

