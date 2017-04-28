Albany Forming Waste Disposal Plan

The City of Albany is seeking input on a preliminary Request For Proposals (RFP) for a proposed solid waste transfer station.

Based on current inputs, the landfill at Rapp Road will be at maximum capacity by January 2023. In order to develop post-closure disposal options, the City is commencing a search now.

The RFP 120W process (specific to solid waste) requires a 60 day public comment period on a draft RFP, after which the City has ten days to modify the document for release.

The transfer station would be built on the Rapp Road site and adjacent land. Albany would own the facility outright and will fund the design, permitting, property acquisition and construction.

The preliminary RFP will be available in the Office of the City Clerk, Room 202 – City Hall, - Comments on the document are due by June 19,