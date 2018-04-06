Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan Discusses Recent Volunteer Trip To Storm-Ravaged Puerto Rico

By 1 hour ago

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan and her family recently returned from a volunteer trip to storm-ravaged Puerto Rico, which is still recovering from Hurricane Maria.  The mayor tells WAMC’s Capital Region Bureau Chief Dave Lucas the trip is one she will never forget.

Madeline, a Salinas resident, is among those recovering from the storm. We found some of her personal treasures under hundreds of pounds of debris in her yard -- tiny platinum religious charms that were swept away when her home flooded. We worked hard and made a new friend -- who also makes the best coffee I've ever tasted! ~ Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan

Below: A map of the areas in and around Salinas that are still without power, six months after Hurricane Maria.

Tags: 
Hurricane Maria
Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan
Puerto Rico
Hofstra University

Related Content

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan Details Upcoming Service Trip To Puerto Rico

By Mar 15, 2018
Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan
WAMC photo by Dave Lucas

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan is off to Puerto Rico for a week with her husband and son to assist in the hurricane recovery effort - WAMC's Capital Region Bureau Chief Dave Lucas sat down with the mayor at city hall this afternoon to learn about the trip.

Unable To Prove They Own Their Homes, Puerto Ricans Denied FEMA Help

By Mar 20, 2018

José López doesn't have a deed for the little house at the edge of a dairy farm where he was raised and still lives — only the stories his grandfather told him about how the house came to be.

It began with an agreement between gentlemen 39 years ago. His grandfather, a foreman on the farm, needed a house for his recently divorced daughter, López's mother. So he asked the farm's owner if he could have a little corner of the sprawling estate to build her one.

"My grandfather worked on the farm for 44 years," López said, "and his boss was a good man. He said yes."

HV Congressman: We Need An Audit Of A FEMA Contract Gone Wrong

By Allison Dunne Dec 1, 2017
By Roosevelt Skerrit - https://www.flickr.com/photos/rooseveltskerrit/albums/72157686922251424, CC0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=62690583

Hudson Valley Democratic Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney’s amendment requiring an audit of a FEMA contract awarded to supply tarps to Puerto Rico, has advanced.

Local Agency Welcomes Evacuees From Puerto Rico

By Nov 7, 2017

      Springfield, Massachusetts has become a destination for families and individuals evacuating Puerto Rico following the devastation brought to the island by Hurricane Maria in September.  

       The New North Citizens Council social service agency has been designated as the official welcoming center. 

      WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with the agency’s executive director Maria Ligus