Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan Discusses Recent Volunteer Trip To Storm-Ravaged Puerto Rico

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan and her family recently returned from a volunteer trip to storm-ravaged Puerto Rico, which is still recovering from Hurricane Maria. The mayor tells WAMC’s Capital Region Bureau Chief Dave Lucas the trip is one she will never forget.

Madeline, a Salinas resident, is among those recovering from the storm. We found some of her personal treasures under hundreds of pounds of debris in her yard -- tiny platinum religious charms that were swept away when her home flooded. We worked hard and made a new friend -- who also makes the best coffee I've ever tasted! ~ Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan

Below: A map of the areas in and around Salinas that are still without power, six months after Hurricane Maria.