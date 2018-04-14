Albany Med Nurses Vote To Unionize

In a 2 to 1 vote, nurses at Albany Medical Center have chosen to unionize.

The hospital said in a release early Saturday morning that in a secret ballot election conducted by the National Labor Relations Board, Albany Med nurses voted to accept representation by the New York State Nurses Association for purposes of collective bargaining.

Albany Medical Center President and CEO James Barba thanked nurses for their work "regardless of how they voted." He said the hospital will maintain "an open dialogue" with all employees.

Governor Andrew Cuomo congratulated those who voted to unionize.

In a statement released this morning, the Democrat said, "At a time when organized labor is under attack across the country, I stand shoulder to shoulder with our union brothers and sisters and all those seeking to organize."