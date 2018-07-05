Albany Police Investigating Fatal Stabbing, Early Morning Shooting

Albany police are investigating a fatal stabbing and an early morning shooting.

Police say officers responded to a home on Orange Street around 2:20 a.m. Thursday for a report of a stabbing. Officers found a 29-year-old man who had been stabbed in the torso. He was taken to Albany Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

“Thus far, it appears to be an isolated incident between the victim and somebody that he knew,” said Steve Smith, public information officer for the Albany Police Department, around 9 a.m. Thursday. “Right now we’re still putting the pieces together, but we’re very confident that we’ll make an arrest.”

About an hour earlier, Albany Police say officers responded to the area of First Street and Lexington Avenue for a report of a shooting. Officers found four people who had been shot. One victim was shot in the arm, another victim was shot in the ear, and two others sustained gunshot wounds to their legs. All four were taken to Albany Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

“All four victims have been highly uncooperative with the police which makes our job difficult when people who have been the victims of violence don’t want to tell us what they know or who shot them,” said Smith.

Authorities have not released the names of people involved in either incident.

Albany Police

