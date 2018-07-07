Albany Police Investigating Homicide In Series Of Recent Violent Incidents

Police are asking the public for information after a man was killed and another injured in Albany early Saturday.

Officers responded to Teunis Street between Second and Third Avenues after reports of shots fired. There, they located two male individuals with gunshot wounds.

A 32-year-old victim was found with three gunshot wounds. He was brought to Albany Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased. Another 31-year-old victim sustained a gunshot wound to the arm and was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say it appears there was a large altercation "involving a group of girls" and that the victims may have been shot after attempting to break up a fight.

Police have not yet released names of the victims. Those with information are asked to contact the Albany Police Department at 518-462-8039. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at www.capitalregioncrimestoppers.com or through the P3 Tips mobile app.

There have been several violent incidents in Albany following the July 4th holiday.

Early Thursday, a 29-year-old man was killed on Orange Street. Also early Thursday, four men were found with shooting injuries on Lexington Avenue and were expected to survive.