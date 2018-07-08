Albany Police Investigating Shootings Amid Spike In Violent Crime

The Albany Police Department is investigating two seperate shooting incidents that occurred early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the area of Third Street and North Swan Street at approximately 1 a.m. where they found two men who had been injured. A 21-year-old man had been shot in the torso and a 31-year-old man had been been shot in the arm. Both were treated at the scene and transported to Albany Medical Center Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A 28-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the arm and torso was transported to Albany Memorial Hospital before police arrived and is believed to have been shot in the same incidents.

Police say the victims have been "highly uncooperative" with police.

Also early Sunday, officers responded to a report of shots fired at the 300 block of Orange Street. There, officers learend that a male victim had been shot in the torso and brought to Albany Medical Center before police arrived. Police say the 21-year-old victim is listed in critical condition.

As police continue their investigations, it is unknown if the incidents are connected. Also unknown is if the shootings are related to a homicide that occurred early Saturday morning in Albany's South End.

During that incident, a 32-year-old man was killed after sustaining three gunshot wounds to the chest on Teunis Street. Another 31-year-old victim was treated for gunshot wound to the arm.

Those with information are asked to contact the Albany Police Department at 518-462-8039. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at www.capitalregioncrimestoppers.com or through the P3 Tips mobile app.

Early Thursday, a 29-year-old man was killed on Orange Street. Also early Thursday, four men were found with shooting injuries on Lexington Avenue and were expected to survive.