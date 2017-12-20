Albany Police Officer Arrested, Suspended For DWI

An Albany police officer has been arrested and suspended following an early morning crash in Lincoln Park.

5 a.m. Wednesday Albany Police officers, tipped off by a 911 call, arrived at the scene of an unoccupied car that had crashed into a utility pole.

Shortly after, officers stopped one of their own, Shawn Dixon, along the 100 block of State Street. They say Dixon, who was off-duty, showed signs of intoxication. He was subsequently identified as the driver and taken into custody.

Dixon is charged with DWI and Criminal Mischief, Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Auto Accident and Failure to Stay in Lane.

Albany Police Chief Bob Sears: “Once our investigation is done, we will look to do the most appropriate level of discipline.”

Dixon returned to duty in October after having been disciplined for leaving the scene of an accident in the city in May.

He was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court.