Albany Police Officer To Resign Following Drunk Driving Crash

By 43 minutes ago
  • Shawn Dixon
    Shawn Dixon
    Albany Police Department

An Albany police officer has pleaded guilty to drunk driving and plans to resign from the force. Authorities say Shawn Dixon was intoxicated when he crashed his vehicle into a utility transformer near Park Avenue and Eagle Street in Albany around 5 a.m. on December 20.

Dixon left the scene and police found him nearby. The 31-year-old faces three years of probation when he is sentenced June 1. Dixon has agreed to resign from the Albany Police Department at sentencing. Dixon joined the force in July 2015.

He returned to duty in October 2017 after being disciplined for leaving the scene of an accident in the city in May where he ran a red light and struck another vehicle. His bumper and license plate were left behind. In August, he pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of leaving the scene of an accident and paid a small fine.

Albany Police

