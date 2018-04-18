Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

Albany Residents Give Input On Selecting New Permanent Police Chief

By 2 hours ago
  • "Our hope is to have a new chief installed by July, but again that's not a hard and fast deadline. "
    View Slideshow 1 of 3
    "Our hope is to have a new chief installed by July, but again that's not a hard and fast deadline. "
    WAMC photo by Dave Lucas
  • A search for a new chief to lead the city of Albany's police force is underway following three community meetings seeking citizen input.
    View Slideshow 2 of 3
    A search for a new chief to lead the city of Albany's police force is underway following three community meetings seeking citizen input.
    WAMC photo by Dave Lucas
  • Albany's chief diversity officer Jellisa Joseph with Gary Peterson, president and CEO of Public Sector Search and Consulting at the Whitehall Road JCC (April 17, 2018)
    View Slideshow 3 of 3
    Albany's chief diversity officer Jellisa Joseph with Gary Peterson, president and CEO of Public Sector Search and Consulting at the Whitehall Road JCC (April 17, 2018)
    WAMC Photo by Dave Lucas

A search for a new chief to lead the city of Albany's police force is underway following three community meetings seeking citizen input.

"The mayor and the city have invited you to be a part of this forum today because we believe it's very important to get the community's input as we seek our next police chief, "  said Albany's chief diversity officer Jellisa Joseph as she welcomed attendees to the Sidney Albert Jewish Community Center for the third of three forums this week that presented residents with an opportunity to share their thoughts about the qualities they want to see in the next police chief.

Sixth ward Common Councilor Dick Conti attended all three. "People generally, from what I'm hearing, like the policing path that we're on. More community oriented, neighborhood oriented, and want to see that strengthened."

JCC forum attendees said they want a chief who will exude integrity, compassion, knowledge and a commitment to bias-free policing, a chief with a proven track record in community policing who will also focus on interaction with city youth. "Some of the issues out there are gonna be, you know, bringing the chief in from the outside or the inside, there's pros and cons. Wanting a chief that is really part of the community, can bond with the community, you might say. Want a police force that's responsive, that's open, that's accessible. Those are all the things that you hear. In some neighborhoods you do hear people who have had experiences that color the type of chief that they might want."

Gary Peterson, president and CEO of Public Sector Search and Consulting with Albany's chief diversity officer Jellisa Joseph at the Whitehall Road JCC (April 17, 2018)
Credit WAMC photo by Dave Lucas

Joseph documented all three meetings. "So what happens first after this is that Gary, or Public Sector Search and Consulting, starts the actual outreach. So we're gonna get all the information we have and put it together as part of the profile for the candidate. And so he'll start the outreach with different organizations, different websites, different individuals he may know from his prior work. Then he'll screen that initial group of applications and then have a conversation with the mayor regarding the selection metrics."

Gary Peterson is president and CEO of Public Sector Search and Consulting, the firm retained by the city to conduct the search. Peterson had a 26-year career in the public sector, serving as an appointed Chief of Police for the City of Martinez in the San Francisco area. "I was at every meeting. I moderated the meetings. I look at the information and go through it line by line and try and match up similar information and similar responses and ideas so that we can get the essence of what the community wants. It's not gonna be a verbatim, it's not gonna be exact. It's gonna be the themes that came out of the meetings."

When the JCC crowd was asked "What should Mayor Kathy Sheehan consider when making her decision in selecting a candidate for chief," one person said "the mayor should make her choice from within," and received a round of applause when she declared that Acting Chief Bob Sears "understands the dynamic of the city."

Conti says under the city charter, the mayor's final choice will have to be confirmed by the council. "So we will go through our own process. We confirmed Chief Krokoff. We confirmed Chief Cox. Those were both processes that we wanted to make sure we had public input. Of course Chief Krokoff, who went through a public process, we had a very lengthy council meeting where we did a lot of questioning regarding his philosophy and approach because he was brand new, not brand new to the department, but he was promising a different path, and so we did a lot to explore that. We also had a very lengthy meeting with Chief Cox when he was before the council. So whoever we pick I can see the full council participating in that discussion. Public process, public hearings."

Joseph says there is no set timetable. "Our hope is to have a new chief installed by July, but again that's not a hard and fast deadline. That's the schedule that we're currently like working with. But anything could change depending on what happens. The number of candidates we get, the number of applications."

Joseph says the mayor’s office eventually will post a synopsis of the three forums on the city website.

Tags: 
Albany Police Department
Acting Albany Police Chief Robert Sears
Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan
Richard Conti
Steven Krokoff
Albany Police Chief Brendan Cox

Related Content

Community Policing And Body Cameras: A Good Mix?

By Jul 21, 2017
Mayor Kathy Sheehan addressed those gathered prior to the actual forum.
WAMC photo by Dave Lucas

The Center For Law and Justice recently issued a letter of support for community policing on the University at Albany campus, whose police chief J. Frank Wiley has come under fire for adhering to the policy. The city of Albany has gained national recognition for its community policing philosophy. As Albany police begin outfitting officers with body cameras, WAMC's Capital Region Bureau Chief Dave Lucas spoke with the Center's executive director Alice Green about how the devices might alter the police-community dynamic.

Crime Stoppers Launches In Albany

By Dec 7, 2017
WAMC photo by Dave Lucas

The Albany Police Department, Capital Region Crime Stoppers and SEFCU have teamed up to launch a program enabling people with tips about crimes to share information with authorities anonymously — with the possibility of a cash reward.

Anti-Violence March & Rally In Albany

By Apr 28, 2014
Betsy Campisi

Nearly 300 people rallied in Albany's Washington Park Saturday, at the culmination of "A Walk To Cure Violence." The city has seen a spike in shootings this year.

Albany Police Chief Steps Down

.::WAMC Photo by Dave Lucas::..

By Dave Lucas

Albany, NY – A national search is underway for a new police chief to serve the City of Albany... Capital District Bureau Chief Dave Lucas reports.