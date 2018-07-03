Albany Road Closures For July 4th

By 15 minutes ago
  • pixabay.com

Road closures and parking restrictions in downtown Albany will be in effect for the Empire State Plaza Fourth of July fireworks celebration.

Upper Lincoln Park roadways between Delaware Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard will be closed to traffic from 6 a.m. July 4 to 9 a.m. July 5. State Street between South Swan Street and Eagle Street will be closed on July 4 starting at 6 a.m.

Madison Place between Eagle Street and Philip Street, Madison Place between Eagle Street and Philip Street, Elm Street between Eagle Street and Grand Street, Wilbur Street between Philip Street and Grand Street, Bleeker Place between Philip Street and Eagle Street and Myrtle Avenue between Eagle Street and Grand Street will be closed to all except local and emergency traffic from 8 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on July 4.

Finally, Madison Avenue between South Swan Street and Eagle Street will be closed to all except local and emergency traffic from 3 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. on July 4.

There are also a number of parking restrictions in downtown Albany starting at 6 a.m. July 4.

downtown Albany
Albany parking

