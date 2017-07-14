Related Program: 
Morning Edition

Albany School Board Introduces New Superintendent

By 29 minutes ago

The Albany city school board has formally appointed the district's next superintendent.

Kaweeda Adams was introduced as the new Albany City School District superintendent at a public meeting Thursday night. Adams replaces interim superintendent Kimberly Wilkins, who began serving after Marguerite Vanden Wyngaard resigned in January.

Adams worked for the Clark County School District in Nevada for nearly three decades. There, she oversaw about 28,000 of the district's 320,000 students.

Board of Education President Sue Adler says Adams knows how to close the school development gap through differentiated learning and professional development.

Although the board approved Adams unanimously, some community members favored Wilkins for the position. Adler is sensitive to the issue but maintains the board made the right decision.

Adams is scheduled to start in August.

 

Copyright The Associated Press 2017. All rights reserved. 

Tags: 
Albany School Board
Albany City School District

Related Content

Albany BOE Head Introduces Acting Superintendent

By Jan 26, 2016
Kimberly Young Wilkins with school board president Kenny Bruce
WAMC photo by Dave Lucas

Following the high-profile resignation of Marguerite Vanden Wyngaard, Albany City School District officials have named an acting superintendent. 

Voters Have $196 Million Choice On Albany High Renovation

By Brian Shields Oct 14, 2015

Albany High School opened in 1974, and voters in Albany will be asked on election day to approve an almost $200 million renovation for the 41-year-old building that currently houses more than 2,200 students in grades 9-12. For more on the project, and what it could mean for taxpayers, we spoke with the president opf the Albany School Board President, Ginnie Farrell.

School District Budget Shortfall Could Raise Property Taxes

By Feb 20, 2017
flickr

As the City of Albany waits to hear if the state will contribute $12.5 million to close a budget gap, residents are being cautioned to prepare for a tax hike.

Falling Into Place: Camp Courage At The Albany JCC

By Jun 13, 2016
Children and counsellors at Camp Courage

  Our Falling into Place series spotlights the important work of -and fosters collaboration between- not-for-profit organizations in our communities; allowing us all to fall into place.

Falling Into Place is supported by The Seymour Fox Memorial Foundation, providing a helping hand to turn inspiration into accomplishment. See more possibilities … see more promise… see more progress.

Adam Chaskin is the Executive Director of the Sidney Albert Albany JCC and he joins us now to talk about Camp Courage, which is entering its second year, and is designed to help underprivileged kids from the Albany City School District fighting childhood obesity partake in the JCC’s Summer Camp activities, and also have counselling on nutrition, exercise, etc. to help build a lifetime of good habits.

New Report Raises Concerns Over Lead In Schools’ Water In New York

By May 12, 2016
WAMC Photo by Dave Lucas

Clean water advocates in upstate New York have set their sights on keeping lead out of school drinking water. A coalition of New York public health, environment and healthy schools advocacy groups have banded together as they push state government leaders to take action.

Albany High Vote Appeal Petition Moves Forward

By Feb 25, 2016
Albany County Comptroller Mike Conners
WAMC photo by Dave Lucas

Citing what he calls a “flawed” referendum process, Albany County Comptroller Mike Conners has followed through with a threat to petition the state education commissioner to throw out the results of this month's Albany High School renovation re-vote and order the county Board of Elections to conduct a new election.

Calls Intensify For A Third Albany High Vote

By Feb 16, 2016
In November, voters narrowly rejected a $196 million plan for a major makeover and addition to Albany High School. A revote on a scaled-back version takes place Feb. 9.
WAMC Composite Photo by Dave Lucas

Mounting discontent over the way voting was handled may force officials to hold another re-vote for the plan to rebuild Albany High School.