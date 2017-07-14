Albany School Board Introduces New Superintendent

The Albany city school board has formally appointed the district's next superintendent.

Kaweeda Adams was introduced as the new Albany City School District superintendent at a public meeting Thursday night. Adams replaces interim superintendent Kimberly Wilkins, who began serving after Marguerite Vanden Wyngaard resigned in January.

Adams worked for the Clark County School District in Nevada for nearly three decades. There, she oversaw about 28,000 of the district's 320,000 students.

Board of Education President Sue Adler says Adams knows how to close the school development gap through differentiated learning and professional development.

Although the board approved Adams unanimously, some community members favored Wilkins for the position. Adler is sensitive to the issue but maintains the board made the right decision.

Adams is scheduled to start in August.

