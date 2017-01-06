Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Albany Symphony Presents A Program Of Tchaikovsky, Barber, And Corigliano On 1/7

By 1 hour ago
Related Program: 
The Roundtable
  • John Corigliano
    John Corigliano
    johncorigliano.com

"Worthless," declared the composer's friends. "Impossible to play." But Tchaikovsky refused to change a note of what became history's most romantic and popular piano concerto. The Albany Symphony Orchestra’s New Year begins as piano virtuoso Sergei Babayan plays Tchaikovsky’s immortal First Piano Concerto on Saturday night at the Palace Theatre in Albany.

Also on the program - the moving Symphony No. 1 “Of Rage & Remembrance” by Grammy Award-winning composer, John Corigliano, a memorial inspired by the AIDS Quilt to those loved and lost. John Corigliano joins us this morning along with ASO maestro David Alan Miller to tell us more. 

Tags: 
classical music
albany symphony
hiv/aids
john corigliano
composer
Palace Theatre

Related Content

Albany Symphony Presents Roscoe: An American Grand Opera

By Oct 13, 2016
Left: Evan Mack // Right: Deborah Voigt, photographed by Dario Acosta

One of William Kennedy's acclaimed novels has been transformed into an amazing opera. Roscoe: An American Grand Opera is tragic, comic, and poignant and it will be performed with the Albany Symphony Orchestra at the Palace Theatre in Albany on Saturday Night at 7:30PM. Evan Mack is the composer, Josh McGuire the librettist, Maestro David Alan Miller conducts the symphony with special guests Deborah Voigt (Soprano) and Jeffrey Williams (Baritone).

Roscoe Conway, after years as the motor of Albany's political machine, longs to retire. But just when he thought he was out, things pull him back in. The opera features the radiant voice of opera superstar Deborah Voigt.

Deborah Voigt joins us along with the composer of Roscoe, Evan Mack.

Albany Symphony Opening Night Gala Concert

By Sep 23, 2016
Reena Esmail and Saili Oak

Tomorrow night, the Albany Symphony will kick off David Alan Miller’s 25th Anniversary Season at the Palace Theatre, celebrating the Grammy award-winning Conductor’s leadership and the orchestra’s world-class musicians. 

Miller, recipient of over 25 ASCAP Awards for adventurous and innovative programming and a 2014 Grammy Award for Best Classical Instrumental Solo, has established a reputation as one of the leading American conductors of his generation and a champion of American symphonic music. 

Miller’s commitment to giving voice to new works by living American composers will be celebrated on September 24, 2016 at 7:00PM with the Capital Region debut performance of “Aria” for Hindustani Soprano and Orchestra by two-time ASCAP Morton Gould Award winner, Reena Esmail. 

The Opening Night performance will also feature internationally acclaimed pianist Natasha Paremski performing, Ravel’s Piano Concerto in G, a three movement concerto inspired by partly by the jazz music Ravel encountered during his 1928 American concert tour; and a centennial performance of Sibelius’ Symphony No. 5, originally composed in 1915 and revised first in 1916.

It is a great pleasure to welcome David Alan Miller to the RT this morning. We are also joined by afore mentioned composer Reena Esmail and Hindustani Vocalist Saili Oak.

The Albany Symphony's American Music Festival June 8-12

By Jun 3, 2016

  The Albany Symphony’s American Music Festival is week-long festival of new and innovative music by some of the biggest names in orchestral music today. Audiences will hear thrilling new works by living American composers as David Alan Miller and the Albany Symphony give life to their music for the first time.  

This year’s festival presents 5 days of concerts, and 35 new and recent works by 33 American Composers, including world premieres commissioned by the Albany Symphony and GE Renewable Energy.

Maestro David Alan Miller join us with a preview.

Albany Symphony And Albany Pro Musica Present Mahler’s "Resurrection" Symphony

By May 13, 2016

  The Albany Symphony and Music Director David Alan Miller will present Gustav Mahler’s youthful masterpiece, the Symphony No. 2, “Resurrection,” at the Palace Theater in Albany on May 14, 2016.

This major work from the late Romantic Period is scored for an enormous orchestra including off-stage brass and percussion, chorus, and two vocal soloists.

The Albany Symphony will be joined by the acclaimed voices of Albany Pro Musica, 120-members strong, under the direction of Jose Daniel Flores, as well as Met Opera Diva Lucille Beer and rising soprano, Angela Vallone. We welcome David Alan Miller and Jose Daniel Flores.