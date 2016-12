Casting a vote as a New York state elector, struggling to balance a budget, emceeing a Sawyer Fredericks concert, consoling a family that lost a child in a traffic accident — those are just some of the events that have sculpted Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan during her first term in office. WAMC's Capital Region Bureau Chief Dave Lucas spoke with the Democrat in her office at City Hall for a look at where the Albany’s first female mayor and the city are headed as the New Year approaches.