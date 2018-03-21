Amateur Scientists Sought For Climate Research In Urban Center

A new program of environmental awareness is being launched in western Massachusetts.
Regreen Springfield, a non-profit community based organization, is hosting a citizen science academy. It is a free ten-week training program that begins April 5th where people will be taught how to find and collect data in the urban landscapes.
Field trips will let participants join real-world research projects taking place in Springfield.
WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Regreen Springfield president Dave Bloniarz.