Amateur Scientists Sought For Climate Research In Urban Center

Credit Umass Amherst

      A new program of environmental awareness is being launched in western Massachusetts.

        Regreen Springfield, a non-profit community based organization, is hosting a citizen science academy. It is a free ten-week training program that begins April 5th where people will be taught how to find and collect data in the urban landscapes. 

        Field trips will let participants join real-world research projects taking place in Springfield.  

         WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with  Regreen Springfield president Dave Bloniarz.

