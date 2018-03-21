Amateur Scientists Sought For Climate Research In Urban Center

The city of Springfield, Massachusetts has been recognized by the federal government for environmental stewardship. With the designation comes some money for a project to restore an urban conservation area.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Monday designated the Springfield Urban Wildlife Refuge Partnership. It is a cooperative effort to promote conservation values with urban residents, especially young people, according to Deborah Rocque, the northeast deputy regional director for the wildlife service.

" Youth is huge component of our urban partnerships," she said.