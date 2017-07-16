American Student Sentenced To 10 Years In Iran Prison On Espionage Charges

Iran has sentenced a Chinese-American man to 10 years imprisonment on espionage charges, a Iran judiciary spokesman says.

"An American dual nationality agent, having the US nationality and one more (nationality) from another European country, who entered Iran through a special kind of influence, was arrested by Ministry of Intelligence," spokesman Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei said, according to state media outlet IRNA, the Islamic Republic News Agency. "The spy was sentenced to 10 years in prison by the preliminary court; if the ruling is definite, I will explain in detail his gestures and that he was directly supported by the US."

The Iranian judiciary's news site, Mizan, later identified the American as Xiyue Wang, a 37-year-old Beijing-born history student at Princeton University.

Princeton University confirmed the identity of its student in an email to NPR.

Wang is fourth-year doctoral candidate in the history department, who has been in Iran for research on the history of the late Qajar dynasty for his Ph.D. dissertation.

"He was arrested in Iran last summer," says Daniel Day, the assistant vice president of Princeton's communications office. "Since his arrest, the university has worked with Mr. Wang's family, the U.S. government, private counsel and others to facilitate his release."

"His family and the university are distressed at his continued imprisonment and are hopeful that he will be released after his case is heard by the appellate authorities in Tehran," Day says.

As the Associated Press reports, the U.S. State Department did not immediately comment on its jailed citizen, but blamed Iran for detaining Americans and other foreigners on "fabricated national-security related changes."

"We call for the immediate release of all U.S. citizens unjustly detained in Iran so they can return to their families," the department said in a statement to the AP.

