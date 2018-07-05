Related Program: 
WAMC Northeast Report

Andrew Pallotta: The Senate’s Betrayal Of New York’s Students, Parents And Teachers

By Andrew Pallotta 1 hour ago

“The state must end its obsession with standardized testing.  Students are suffering.”

“I stand with parents.  I hear their frustration with testing and will do something about it.”

 “I support teachers.  I love teachers.  We will pass a law this session ushering in a fairer evaluation system that doesn’t rely on flawed state tests.”

As president of the state teachers union, I agree with all those sentiments. 

They are the words of Republican state senators who sponsored legislation – Senate bill 8301 -- to reduce standardized testing and decouple Common Core tests from teacher evaluations.

In fact, 55 of the 63 senators – nearly 90 percent of the Senate -- signed on as co-sponsors.  They issued press releases and told their constituents – teachers and parents – that they heard them, and they would act to fix it. 

After all, the Assembly passed the same bill by a 133-1 vote and the governor said he would sign it.

In the waning hours of the 2018 legislative session, however, Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan; his entire Republican caucus and five Democrats betrayed their constituents – and New York’s public schools.  

They chose instead to curry favor with the billionaire charter school supporters who fund their campaigns.

They passed a bill on the last day of session tying testing and evaluation reform to the creation of 100 more charter schools, mostly in New York City.    If the Assembly had gone for it, Sen. Flanagan’s bill would have drained more than $375 million away from public schools in your communities and mine to charters that are unaccountable and fail to serve all students equally.

Asked if it Flanagan’s maneuver was a poison pill designed to keep in place onerous standardized tests, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie stood strong and offered a one-word response:

“Cyanide.”

I predict Senator Flanagan’s cynical ploy – his poison pill aimed at teachers -- will backfire this Fall.

We will be reminding voters that these senators betrayed students from their hometowns. 

They voted to keep the test pressure on our kids.

We will be reminding parents that these senators betrayed them.  They voted to continue the state’s test-and-punish approach, despite parents’ wishes.

And, they betrayed teachers –members of our union.

Teachers embrace accountability but want to be evaluated fairly.  Instead, the senators voted to continue a broken system that is sucking the joy out of teaching and learning.

Plain and simple, Republican senators said one thing – and did the opposite.

Teachers and parents have an opportunity this Fall to hold our elected senators accountable.

Make no mistake, we will take every opportunity to remind teachers, parents and public school students which senators kept their promises – and which ones voted for more testing and against their own public schools.

They are going to have to answer for this vote.

They’re going to have to answer to why they sold out public school students, parents and teachers and reneged on their promises – all for some campaign contributions from their wealthy donors who support more charters.

Andy Pallotta, a former elementary teacher, is president of the more than 600,000-member New York State United Teachers.

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.

Tags: 
Andrew Pallotta

Related Content

Andrew Pallotta: Fix The Broken Teacher Evaluation System

By Andrew Pallotta May 25, 2018

New York’s teacher evaluation system is broken – and now is the time to fix it.

Parents and educators remain angry and frustrated.  They are demanding an end to the state’s flawed evaluation system – a system which over-emphasizes standardized testing and which misuses tests to rank and sort teachers.  They want more local control, and a return to the days when schools could focus on teaching and learning … not endless test preparation.

Andrew Pallotta: A National Lesson In Unionism

By Andrew Pallota Apr 19, 2018

You can hear it building: A movement growing from a quiet whisper to a full roar.

In West Virginia and Oklahoma --- and in Kentucky and Arizona – teachers are finding their voices. They are standing with their unions to use that collective voice to improve their lives and their communities.

Andrew Pallotta: Increased School Aid An Investment That Pays Off

By Andrew Pallotta Mar 23, 2018

With the deadline for passing a State Budget right around the corner, our lawmakers are cramming like a student studying for finals. 

Andrew Pallotta: Janus Case An Attack On All Workers

By Andrew Pallotta Feb 27, 2018

Earlier this week, the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments in a case that may forever change the ability of working people to successfully fight for better pay, good health insurance, job security and a secure retirement.