Ann Harada In "The Closet" At Williamstown Theatre Festival

By 1 hour ago
  • Ann Harada and Joe Donahue
    Ann Harada and Joe Donahue

Ann Harada is best known for the musical "Avenue Q," in which she originated the role of Christmas Eve, the heavily accented Japanese therapist who had such winning numbers as "The More You Ruv Someone" and "Everyone’s a Little Bit Racist."

She has also starred on Broadway in "Les Miz," "Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella" and TV’s "Smash." She is at The Williamstown Theatre Festival starring in Douglas Carter Beane’s “The Closet” as Brenda, the office worker nobody quite likes or trusts but who is always ready to launch into a show tune.

the closet
douglas carter beane
ann harada
musical theater
Avenue Q
summer theater 2018
actor
williamstown theatre festival

Jessica Hecht In "The Closet" On Williamstown Theatre Festival And The Campfire Project

By 1 hour ago
Jessica Hecht and Joe Donahue

Jessica Hecht was last seen on Broadway in Arthur Miller’s "The Price." Before that she starred as Golda in "Fiddler on the Roof" and was in the Manhattan Theatre Club production of "The Assembled Parties." She was nominated for a Tony Award for her role in "A View From the Bridge."

She was at Williamstown Theatre Festival last season to star in "The Clean House" with Jayne Atkinson and returns this season in "The Closet," where she plays Pat Pennebarry, Martin O'Reilley's (Matthew Broderick) only friend and eternally optimistic co-worker -- who can’t bake enough muffins to stave off her romantic longings for him.

We speak with Hecht about "The Closet," doing comedy, and The Campfire Project which uses the power of theater and Shakespeare to provide Syrian Refugees in Camp Ristona with an outlet to exercise imagination and express their humanity.

Matthew Broderick In "The Closet" By Douglas Carter Beane At Williamstown Theatre Festival

By 2 hours ago
Joe Donahue and Matthew Broderick

Matthew Broderick will forever be linked to the cinematic classic of 1986, "Ferris Bueller's Day Off." However, before doing that at age 24 – he had already won a Tony Award for Neil Simon’s "Brighton Beach Memoirs" and had starred in Simon’s follow-up "Biloxi Blues." All of this after making his stage debut in Harvey Fierstein’s "Torch Song Trilogy."

Now, Broderick stars in this world premiere comedy by Douglas Carter Beane, "The Closet," as Martin O’Reilly who is stuck in Scranton, PA in a dead-end job at a religious supply company, his marriage is over, and his son won’t return his calls. Then a stranger, played by Tony nominee Brooks Ashmanskas, sashays into his world and drags Martin and everyone around him out of their respective closets.

"The Closet" runs through Saturday night on the Main Stage at the Williamstown Theatre Festival.

Santino Fontana in "Cinderella" on Broadway

By Apr 25, 2013

     Rogers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella is on Broadway for the first time. The beloved musical with its signature songs “Impossible,” “In My Own Little Corner,” and “Do I Love You Because You’re Beautiful” - to name a few - was written for television and hasn’t had a production on the Great White Way - until now.

With a new book by Douglas Carter Beane, Cinderella is directed by Mark Brokaw and stars Laura Osnes as Ella, Victoria Clark as her dotty-to-dazzling Fairy Godmother, Harriet Harris as her puffed-up and pernicious stepmother, and Santino Fontana as Topher, the Prince conflicted on his way to charming. 

Roundabout50 - Megan Hilty In 'Noises Off'

By Nov 20, 2015

  Roundabout Theatre Company is celebrating its 50th Anniversary and today we wrap up a week-long series of interviews with Roundabout artists discussing this special season.

Next month, The American Airlines Theatre will become home to a host of backstage antics and slamming doors in Michael Frayn’s superb farce, Noises Off.

Jeremy Herrin directs a cast featuring Andrea Martin, Campbell Scott, Tracee Chimo, Daniel Davis, David Furr, Kate Jennings Grant,Rob McClure, Jeremy Shamos, and Megan Hilty.

Megan Hilty played Glinda in Wicked (on tour and on Broadway) and originated the role of Doralee Rhodes in the musical adaptation of 9 to 5. She has a great and growing concert career and portrayed Ivy Lynn, the upcoming diva that viewers loved to loathe on NBC’s Broadway musical series, Smash. She wil play Brooke Ashton in Noises Off.