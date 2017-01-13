Related Program: 
Anne Rice Brings Lestat To Atlantis

In Anne Rice's new novel, Prince Lestat and the Realms of Atlantis, the vampire Lestat de Lioncourt, hero, leader, inspirer, irresistible force, irrepressible spirit, battling (and ultimately reconciling with) a strange otherworldly form that has somehow taken possession of Lestat's undead body and soul.

This ancient and mysterious power and unearthly spirit of vampire lore has all the force, history, and insidious reach of the unknowable Universe.

anne rice
vampire
atlantis
series
fiction

Related Content

'Beauty's Kingdom'

By Jun 8, 2015

  In Beauty's Kingdom, mega-bestselling author Anne Rice, writing as A. N. Roquelaure, returns to the mysterious kingdom of Queen Eleanor in this new chapter of her erotica Sleeping Beauty series.

Anne Rice is the author of many bestselling novels, including the hugely successful Vampire Chronicles. Her other books include the Mayfair Witches series, the novels The Mummy or Ramses the Damned, Violin Angel Time, the Sleeping Beauty trilogy, and, most recently, Prince Lestat: The Vampire Chronicles.

"Who Was Dracula?: Bram Stoker's Trail of Blood" by Jim Steinmeyer

By Apr 4, 2013

    In more than a century of vampires in pop culture, only one lord of the night truly stands out: Dracula. Though the name may conjure up images of Bela Lugosi lurking about in a cape and white pancake makeup in the iconic 1931 film, the character of Dracula—a powerful, evil Transylvanian aristocrat who slaughters repressed Victorians on a trip to London—was created in Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel of the same name, a work so popular it has spawned limitless reinventions in books and film.

But where did literature’s undead icon come from?

Ideas Matter: NY Council For The Humanities' Vampires, Mummies, And Frankenstein: Oh My!

By Oct 18, 2013

    This morning we spotlight New York Council for the Humanities and get seasonal and talk about their spooky humanities projects across New York.

We are joined by: Dr. Tim Madigan, Associate Professor of Philosophy and Director of Irish Studies at St. John Fisher College. Tim, in addition to giving talks about Frankenstein through the Council's Speakers in the Humanities program, is the organizer of a one-day public conference, "The Irish Vampire," exploring the life and influence of the Irish novelist, Bram Stoker, and his immortal 1897 work, Dracula.

Erika Sanger, Director of Education, The Albany Institute of History & Art. Erika joins us to talk about the exciting slate of programs she's organized around The Albany's Institute new exhibit, The Mystery of the Albany Mummies, specifically an upcoming project on Amenhotep's Mask and the Book of the Dead.

Anne Field of the Friends of the Town of Pelham Library is here to talk about Pelham Reads Frankenstein, a community-wide reading festival around Mary Shelley's 19th century classic novel.

The Book Show #1319 - Anne and Christopher Rice

By Oct 29, 2013

    On this week’s Book Show we welcome two writers – a mother and her son – both who are no strangers to bestseller lists.

Anne Rice is one of America's most read and celebrated authors. Her books are rich tapestries of history, belief, philosophy, religion, and compelling characters. Her latest is The Wolves of Midwinter.

Christopher Rice is the author of four bestsellers, his latest being the supernatural thriller, The Heaven’s Rise.