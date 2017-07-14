Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Anne-Sophie Mutter Performs World Premiere Of John Williams' Markings At Tanglewood 7/16

By 6 minutes ago
  • Anne-Sophie Mutter
    Anne-Sophie Mutter
    Bastian Achard

This Sunday, July 16th at 2:30pm in the Koussevitzky Music Shed at Tanglewood in Lenox, MA: Andris Nelsons and the Boston Symphony Orchestra will be joined by violin soloist Anne-Sophie Mutter for Boston Pops Conductor Laureate John Williams' Markings, and Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto. The program will also feature Berlioz Symphonie fantastique.

Anne-Sophie Mutter will perform the world premiere of Williams’ Markings – a work for solo violin, strings and harp which the composer dedicated to her.

Anne-Sophie Mutter is a musical phenomenon: for 40 years the virtuoso has now been a fixture on the international stages of the world’s major concert halls. The four-time Grammy® Award winner is equally committed to the performance of traditional composers as to the future of music.

Tags: 
anne-sophie mutter
john williams
boston symphony orchestra
tanglewood
classical music
violin
tchaikovsky
berlioz
world premiere
Andris Nelsons

Related Content

Andris Nelsons At Tanglewood

By Jul 7, 2017
Andris Nelsons
Marco Borggreve

Andris Nelsons is Music Director of the Boston Symphony Orchestra and is the designated Gewandhauskapellmeister of the Gewandhausorchester Leipzig. He made his Boston Symphony debut in March 2011, leading Mahler’s Symphony no. 9 at Carnegie Hall.

In summer 2012, Nelsons made his debut in Tanglewood, and in 2013 at Boston Symphony Hall. And began his tenure as Music Director of the BSO in the 2014/15 season and after one year his contract was extended through the 2021/22 season.

In summer 2015 and spring 2016, the BSO and Nelsons embarked on their first European tours, receiving widespread critical acclaim. It’s Summer 2017 now and Nelsons is back at Tanglewood with The BSO.

BSO Unveils Tanglewood's 2017 Lineup

By Nov 21, 2016
Shed at Tanglewood

The warm summer evenings at Tanglewood with the Boston Symphony Orchestra may seem far away after this weekend's snow and cold, but the schedule for next summer is out. For more, we spoke with Mark Volpe, managing director of the BSO, who says the season will begin and end with musical director Andris Nelsons holding the baton.

Centennial Tribute To Ella Fitzgerald At Tanglewood Featuring Dawn Upshaw

By & Jul 7, 2017
Dawn Upshaw
Brooke Irish

There will be a Centennial Tribute to Ella Fitzgerald on Sunday night at 8PM at Tanglewood’s Seiji Ozawa Hall. The Tanglewood Music Center Vocal Concert will feature mezzo-soprano Stephanie Blythe, Pianist Lee Musiker, musicians of the Boston Pops, TMC Vocal Fellows and our next guest - Dawn Upshaw.

Dawn Upshaw is the Artistic Director of Bard College’s Conservatory of Music as well as the Charles Franklin Kellogg and Grace Ramsey Kellogg Professor of the Arts and Humanities.

She has been at Bard since 2004. The winner of three Grammy Awards; she is featured on more than 50 recordings. She is also the first singer to be named a “Perspectives” Artist by Carnegie Hall. 

Conductor Of The Tanglewood Festival Chorus James Burton

By & Jul 7, 2017
James Burton at Symphony Hall in Boston.
Michael Blanchard

There is a new face here on the Tanglewood campus. James Burton joined the team earlier this year as the next Conductor of the Tanglewood Festival Chorus.

In addition, Burton takes on the newly established title of BSO Choral Director, a role in which he will explore new opportunities to enhance the orchestra's choral activities. 

Burton is only the second conductor to be appointed director of the TFC since its founding in 1970; he follows in the footsteps of John Oliver, founder and director of the Tanglewood Festival Chorus, and who currently holds the title Founder and Conductor Laureate. 