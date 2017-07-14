Anne-Sophie Mutter Performs World Premiere Of John Williams' Markings At Tanglewood 7/16

This Sunday, July 16th at 2:30pm in the Koussevitzky Music Shed at Tanglewood in Lenox, MA: Andris Nelsons and the Boston Symphony Orchestra will be joined by violin soloist Anne-Sophie Mutter for Boston Pops Conductor Laureate John Williams' Markings, and Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto. The program will also feature Berlioz Symphonie fantastique.

Anne-Sophie Mutter will perform the world premiere of Williams’ Markings – a work for solo violin, strings and harp which the composer dedicated to her.

Anne-Sophie Mutter is a musical phenomenon: for 40 years the virtuoso has now been a fixture on the international stages of the world’s major concert halls. The four-time Grammy® Award winner is equally committed to the performance of traditional composers as to the future of music.