Annual Daley & Halligan Commemoration Is Friday In Northampton

On the eve of St. Patrick’s Day, a ceremony in Northampton, Massachusetts will honor the legacies of two Irish immigrants who were unjustly hanged more than two centuries ago.

The annual commemoration takes place at a stone monument on Hospital Hill that marks the spot where Dominic Daley and James Halligan were executed in 1806 for a murder it was later proven they did not commit.

Speakers will strongly denounce the death penalty and voice support for immigrants and refugees. Retired judge Michael Ryan, speaking at the ceremony a few years ago, said the story of Daley and Halligan is a jarring example of what hate can do.

"When you see prejudice speak up, stand up, take action, let your neighbors know it is not ok," said Ryan.

The ceremony on Friday, March 16, 2018 begins at 10:30 a.m.

The story of Daley and Halligan was the subject of the novel The Garden of the Martyrs by Michael White, and an opera by the same name.