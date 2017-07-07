Another Hundred People Just Walked Onto The Lawn: Sondheim On Sondheim At Tanglewood

The Mark Morris Dance Group will conclude their 2016-17 season with the world premiere of Mark Morris’ Numerator at Boston Symphony Orchestra’s Tanglewood Music Festival for Lou 100: In Honor of the Divine Mr. Harrison, an entire Lou Harrison program performed with the Fellows of the Tanglewood Music Center.

Composer Lou Harrison - who is widely believed to have created America’s first important body of multicultural music - lived from 1917 to 2003. This year marks what would have been his 100 birthday -- an occasion celebrated around the world on May 14th.

Mark Morris has been hailed by the New York Times as the “the most successful and influential choreographer alive, and indisputably the most musical.” In addition to creating over 150 works for the Mark Morris Dance Group, he conducts orchestras, directs opera, and choreographs for ballet companies worldwide.