Another Hundred People Just Walked Onto The Lawn: Sondheim On Sondheim At Tanglewood

By

Hailed as "a funny, affectionate, and revealing tribute to musical theater's greatest living composer and lyricist," the symphonic Sondheim on Sondheim is a retrospective of the life and work of America's finest contemporary musical theater creator -- told through his own words via film, live performers, and his amazing music.

Directed by Sandra Lapine with ​music direction by David Loud, acclaimed Broadway actors Phillip Boykin, Carmen Cusack, Gabriel Ebert, Ruthie Ann Miles and Tanglewood Music Center Vocal Fellows will join Keith Lockhart and The Boston Pops in the ​Koussevitzky Music Shed on Saturday, July 8th at 8pm.

The Mark Morris Dance Group Presents Lou 100: In Honor of the Divine Mr. Harrison At Tanglewood

By Jun 27, 2017
http://markmorrisdancegroup.org


  The Mark Morris Dance Group will conclude their 2016-17 season with the world premiere of Mark Morris’ Numerator at Boston Symphony Orchestra’s Tanglewood Music Festival for Lou 100: In Honor of the Divine Mr. Harrison, an entire Lou Harrison program performed with the Fellows of the Tanglewood Music Center.

 

Composer Lou Harrison - who is widely believed to have created America’s first important body of multicultural music - lived from 1917 to 2003. This year marks what would have been his 100 birthday -- an occasion celebrated around the world on May 14th.

Mark Morris has been hailed by the New York Times as the “the most successful and influential choreographer alive, and indisputably the most musical.” In addition to creating over 150 works for the Mark Morris Dance Group, he conducts orchestras, directs opera, and choreographs for ballet companies worldwide.

Natalie Merchant To Perform At The Bardavon 6/30 And Tanglewood 7/2

By Jun 27, 2017
Natalie Merchant

On Sunday, July 2nd at 7pm singer-songwriter Natalie Merchant will make her Tanglewood debut on the Koussevitzky Music Shed in Lenox, MA. Prior to that, on June 30th – she’ll play a concert at The Bardavon in Poughkeepsie, NY.

So to be perfectly clear: one of our favorite people is playing concerts at two of our favorite places!

Our dear Natalie began her career with the alternative-rock band 10,000 Maniacs in 1981.

Her recent solo-album is Paradise Is There: The New Tigerlily Recordings. The record a collection of all-new recordings revisiting Merchant's multi-platinum solo debut Tigerlily. There is also a new 10-CD Natalie Merchant Collection available this month.

Representatives from Food and Water Watch will join Natalie on this tour.

Did You Come Here For A Pie, Sir? Carolee Carmello In Sweeney Todd At Barrow Street Theatre

By Jun 28, 2017
Carolee Carmello as Mrs. Lovett in Sweeney Todd at The Barrow Street Theatre
Joan Marcus

Fans of Stephen Sondheim, Hugh Wheeler, and tonsorial artistry tainted with murder and cannibalism once again have the opportunity to attend the tale of Sweeney Todd in New York City.

In the winter of 2014, The Tooting Arts Club staged the musical masterpiece in London’s oldest pie and mash shop, Harrington’s Pie and Mash. About a year later, for a West End transfer, the show was staged in a recreation of Harrington’s in an old rock club and this past February, it moved to Off-Broadway at The Barrow Street Theatre - also converted to resemble Harrington’s.

 

With a reduced cast glaring, scaring, and performing incredibly; the audience sits at tables and (for certain seats) one can order a meat or veg pie with their ticket. The pies are prepared by The Perfect Pie, in New York City which is run by former White House baker, Bill Yosses (featured on All Things Considered).

 

Norm Lewis is in the role of the man who calls razors friends and his dotty, daring, focused and frazzled buddy in barber-ous bump-offs, Mrs. Lovett, is being played at Barrow Street by three-time Tony Award nominee, Carolee Carmello.

 

An Albany native, Carmello has appeared in 14 Broadway musicals: Tuck Everlasting, Finding Neverland, Scandalous, Sister Act, The Addams Family, Mamma Mia!, Lestat, Urinetown, Kiss Me Kate, The Scarlet Pimpernel, Parade, 1776, Falsettos, and City of Angels.

Tanglewood - John Williams

By Aug 1, 2014

    John Williams' Film Night has become one of the most eagerly-anticipated evenings of the Tanglewood season. Here we speak with Mr. Williams about this year's Film Night, taking place Saturday, August 2nd, and about the new bust of Leonard Bernstein by Penelope Jencks which was commissioned for Tanglewood by Mr. Williams.