Another Hundred People Just Walked Onto The Lawn: Sondheim On Sondheim At Tanglewood

Hailed as "a funny, affectionate, and revealing tribute to musical theater's greatest living composer and lyricist," the symphonic Sondheim on Sondheim is a retrospective of the life and work of America's finest contemporary musical theater creator -- told through his own words via film, live performers, and his amazing music.
Directed by Sandra Lapine with music direction by David Loud, acclaimed Broadway actors Phillip Boykin, Carmen Cusack, Gabriel Ebert, Ruthie Ann Miles and Tanglewood Music Center Vocal Fellows will join Keith Lockhart and The Boston Pops in the Koussevitzky Music Shed on Saturday, July 8th at 8pm.