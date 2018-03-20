Another Storm Heads Northeast

Landscapers are swapping their rakes and leaf blowers for snow plows as yet another storm bears down on the Northeast, just in time for spring.

The National Weather Service says a powerful storm packing heavy, wet snow and strong winds could dump up to 18 inches of snow in some locations on Wednesday, the fourth nor'easter to smack the region in the last three weeks.

The bulk of the dangerous, wind-driven snow and sleet is expected to wallop New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware and parts of eastern Pennsylvania before heading off to Nantucket early Thursday. 12 to 16 inches of snow is expected in New York City.

Widespread power outages are possible, especially Wednesday, with gusts blowing up to 35 mph.

