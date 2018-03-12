Anti-Sexual Harassment Measures Pass In NYS Senate

  • The state capitol in Albany
    Dave Lucas / WAMC

The New York State Senate has approved anti-sexual harassment legislation that includes an end to secret settlements. It would also no longer allow state officials who admit to sexual harassment to use taxpayer funds to settle their cases.

Senate sponsor Cathy Young, a Republican from Olean, says the bill prohibits mandatory arbitration in sexual harassment cases, a clause that she says has in the past protected abusers.

“It’s people like Harvey Weinstein and people of that ilk,” said Young, who says up until now, some companies have required employees to sign agreements that they will be keep any accusations of sexual harassment private and within the company system, instead of taking their complaints to court.

“As a result of that, they’ve gotten away with this over and over and over again,” Young said.

Democrats say it doesn’t go far enough, but say in some aspects it is better than a proposal by Governor Andrew Cuomo, who has asked that anti-sexual harassment measures be considered as part of the state budget.

The leader of one of the factions in the Senate, Jeff Klein of the Independent Democratic Conference, has been accused of forcibly kissing a former aid. He has denied the charge. The state ethics commission is investigating.

sexual harassment

NY Senate's Revised Sexual Harassment Policy Draws Fire

By Jan 31, 2018
Sen. Andrea Stewart-Cousins
Karen DeWitt

Adding a warning to false accusers in the state Senate's newly revised anti-sexual harassment policy is an example of "the type of intimidation" that has kept harassment victims from coming forward, according to the only female leader of a legislative conference in Albany.

NYS Senator Introduces Bill To Combat Sexual Harassment

By Allison Dunne Jan 9, 2018
Courtesy of Sue Serino

A New York state senator from the Hudson Valley is sponsoring legislation to combat sexual harassment in state government. The bill also would end the use of tax dollars for secret settlements.

Unfinished Business Awaits On Beacon Hill As Legislators Return For 2018

By Jan 8, 2018
The Massachusetts State House

  The new year brings the resumption of formal sessions on Beacon Hill for the Massachusetts House and Senate.  There is plenty of unfinished business, both politically and legislatively, as the second year of the two-year session begins.

College Student Suspended For Sexual Harassment Sues UVM

By Nov 27, 2017
University of Vermont
Sally McCay/UVM Photo

A University of Vermont student suspended this fall after being accused of groping a female student at an off-campus party is suing the school, saying he didn't grope the student and the school's disciplinary system is faulty and biased against men.

New York Woman Says She Was Harassed By Cuomo Aide

By Nov 19, 2017
NYS Capitol

A New York woman says in a federal lawsuit that she was sexually harassed by a state employee, and the governor knew and did nothing to stop it, allegations the governor's office denies.