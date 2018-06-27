Antonio Delgado Declares Victory In NY-19 Democratic Primary

By Allison Dunne 4 hours ago
  • WAMC, Allison Dunne

Antonio Delgado emerged the winner from a field of seven Democrats in New York’s closely-watched 19th House District primary. He’ll face freshman incumbent Republican John Faso in November.

Delgado garnered about 22 percent of the vote in the 11-county swing district.

“This is it,” Delgado said. “It’s about you. It’s about the people. It’s about being out there every day on the front lines from here until November.”

Delgado, of Rhinebeck, claimed victory at Rough Draft Bar & Books in Kingston. Ulster County resident Gareth Rhodes came in second with about 18 percent of the vote, followed closely by Kingston resident Pat Ryan.

In a statement, Faso congratulated Delgado and says voters will have a crystal clear choice in November. Faso also took aim at Delgado’s having moved to the district last year.

Delgado thanked Rhodes, Ryan, and the other Democratic contenders — Greene County resident Brian Flynn; Dave Clegg and Jeff Beals, both of Woodstock, and Erin Collier of Cooperstown. And he thanked his supporters.

Delgado also acknowledged the support of Citizen Action of New York.

And Delgado expressed appreciation for endorsements from Ilene and Michelle Hinchey, the wife and daughter of the late Congressman Maurice Hinchey, and Dan Ahouse, Hinchey’s former chief of staff.

In 2017, Catskill resident Andrea Mitchell attended a rally and told Congressman Faso she was concerned about losing health insurance given her pre-existing conditions. Faso gave her a hug and assurances that such would not be the case, and it was caught on video. The exchange thrust Mitchell into the national media spotlight. Faso voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Now, Mitchell appears in an ad for Delgado and cheered for his victory Tuesday.

Faso said: “He will soon learn, as the last two Democrat candidates for Congress before him, that our neighbors do not look kindly upon candidates who have just moved into our district and presume to represent us.” End quote.

Faso won the seat in 2016 over Democrat Zephyr Teachout by about 25,000 votes of more than 307,000 cast — around an 8-point spread. Meantime, Green Party candidate Steve Greenfield also congratulated Delgado, but said, quote, “"In all ways, the Delgado victory illustrates the vacating of Democratic Party responsibility for offering experienced, locally sourced, politically progressive candidates to voters in New York's 19th District.”

Tags: 
Antonio Delgado
19th congressional district
Congressman John Faso

