Any Questions #279 - Leftovers

WAMC's Ian Pickus and resident quizzer Mike Nothnagel are back with a show including leftover questions from throughout 2016.

Last week's challenge

Start with the phrase POWERS OF TEN. Change one letter to an L and you can rearrange the result to spell the four-letter name of an animal with four legs and the seven-letter name of an animal with no legs. What are they?

Answer: If you change one of the Os to an L, you can spell WOLF and SERPENT.

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: LEFTOVER QUESTIONS #6

On-air questions: It's the final show of the year, and, as usual, that means it's time for the annual Any Questions? clearance sale. But this year, we've got a twist. Instead of using leftover questions from categories I brought this year, I'm going to ask you questions from categories Ian brought this year.

1. [#233: Area Codes] The lowest area code currently in use in the U.S. is 201, which covers most of northeastern New Jersey. The highest area code currently in use is 989, which was created when the region served by 517 was split. 989 serves Bay City, Mount Pleasant, Saginaw, and cities in the central part of what Midwestern state?

2. [#237: Famous American Streets] Delaware Avenue in Buffalo, New York is often called "the Avenue of the Presidents" because three presidentially-related events took place there: Millard Fillmore died there after completing his term, William McKinley recovered in a house on the street after he was shot, and (after McKinley died) which then-vice-president was rushed there to take the oath of office?

3. [#247: Aviation] The band Starship, perhaps best known for its 1980s number-one hits "We Built This City", "Sara", and "Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now", traces its roots back to – and is, essentially, a spinoff group from – what 1960s band that also has an aviation-related name?

4. [#262: Long-Running Shows] In a list of the top 100 longest-running Broadway shows, there are two whose names contain the letter Q. What are they?

5. [#268: F.D.] She won an Emmy award for her guest appearance on the TV show Columbo, portrayed opera singer Maria Callas in a 1996 production of Master Class, and was nominated for Best Actress for her roles in Bonnie and Clyde, Chinatown, and Network (winning only for the latter). Who is she?

Extra credit

1. [#230: People Who Have Worked with Will Smith] Actress Rosario Dawson has appeared in two movies with Will Smith: the 2008 drama Seven Pounds and what 2002 science-fiction sequel, in which Dawson plays a waitress at a pizzeria where the murder of an alien takes place?

2. [#259: Dogs] The name of what company – whose logo is a dog with a star for an eye – takes its name from a star in the constellation Canis Major?

This week's challenge

Start with the word REMAINDERS. Rearrange the letters to spell a four-letter word for a part of a horse and a six-letter word for people who use horses. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Michigan

2. Theodore Roosevelt

3. The Jefferson Airplane

4. Avenue Q, Equus

5. Faye Dunaway

Extra credit

1. Men in Black II

2. Sirius Satellite Radio

