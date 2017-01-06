Any Questions #280 - Everything Is "New" Again

WAMC's Ian Pickus and resident quizzer Mike Nothnagel switch seats for the first show of 2017.

Last week's challenge

Start with the word REMAINDERS. Rearrange the letters to spell a four-letter word for a part of a horse and a six-letter word for people who use horses. What are the words?

Answer: MANE and RIDERS.

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: “NEW” BEGINNINGS

On-air questions: This is our first show of 2017 after a long 2016. Everything feels possible again. With that in mind, every correct answer this week will contain the word “new.”

1. Although their first season was 1960, which NFL football team didn’t win its first championship until 2002, the first of four Super Bowl titles, to date, for head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady?

2. Called Patience and Fortitude, a pair of marble lions have stood sentinel at Fifth Ave. and 42nd Street in Manhattan since which building was dedicated in May 1911?

3. Often referred to as the “in-flight magazine of Air Force One,” what magazine’s devastating episode with plagiarism by a staff writer was dramatized in the film Shattered Glass, starring Hayden Christensen?

4. Name-dropping other 90s pop starts Beck, Hanson, Courtney Love and Marilyn Manson, the 1998 song “You Get What You Give” went to No. 36 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart before being named by VH1 as the 64th-greatest one-hit wonder of all time. What band, fronted by Gregg Alexander, wrote the song?

5. Calling it a malicious epidemic with real-world consequences, what phenomenon was Hillary Clinton discussing after an incident last month that came to be known as Pizzagate?

Extra credit

1. Jacki Weaver, Rose Byrne, Hugh Jackman, Toni Collette and Rebel Wilson are among the Hollywood stars born in what state?

2. Sounder, The Giver, and Holes are among the many books to receive what children’s literature honor?

This week's challenge

Start with the word RESOLUTIONS. Change one letter to an A, rearrange the letters, and you can spell the names of two baseball teams (7,4) that play near each other. What are the teams?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. The New England Patriots (they have also lost two Super Bowls, both to the Giants, over that stretch; their margin of victory in the wins: 3, 3, 3, 4)

2. The New York Public Library (The library says it has 53 million items in its collection)

3. The New Republic

4. New Radicals

5. Fake news

Extra credit

1. New South Wales

2. The Newberry Medal

