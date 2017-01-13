Any Questions #281 - Twins

WAMC's Ian Pickus and resident quizzer Mike Nothnagel are back for a show about twins.

Last week's challenge

Start with the word RESOLUTIONS. Change one letter to an A, rearrange the letters, and you can spell the names of two baseball teams (7,4) that play near each other. What are the teams?

Answer: Change a U to an A and you can spell NATS and ORIOLES.

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: FAMOUS TWINS

On-air questions: Through the magic of radio, tonight I am both here in the studio with you and also in Cambridge, Massachusetts taking part in the annual MIT Mystery Hunt. One of those events will be over in a few minutes; the other will go on for days on end. Since I am in two places at the same time in a sense, it seemed appropriate to have a quiz about people who can also appear to be in two places at once: famous twins.

1. A brewery employee involved in an argument over which game bird in Europe was the fastest was put in touch with twins Ross and Norris McWhirter, who had been running an agency founded "to supply facts and figures to newspapers, yearbooks, encyclopedias, and advertisers". This meeting led to the McWhirters being commissioned to write the first edition of what book?

2. Twin musicians Matthew and Gunnar Nelson are the frontmen for a band appropriately called Nelson. The twins are the sons of what teen idol, perhaps best known for his role on The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet and his hit songs "Poor Little Fool" and "Travelin' Man"?

3. Paul Hamm and his twin brother Morgan were two of the six members of the 2000 U.S. men's Olympic team and the 2004 silver-medal-winning men's U.S. Olympic team in what sport, in which Paul also won a gold medal in the individual all-around competition?

4. In Greek mythology, twins Apollo – often referred to as the god of music, archery, and the sun, among other things – and Artemis – the goddess of the hunt and the wilderness, among other things – are the children of Leto and whom, who ruled as the king of the gods from Mount Olympus?

5. One of them has lived most everywhere, from Zanzibar to Barclay Square. The other's only seen the sights a girl can see from Brooklyn Heights. One adores a minuet, the Ballet Russes, and crepes Suzette. The other loves to rock and roll and a hot dog makes her lose control. On what 1960s TV show did these identical cousins – a pair of matching bookends but different as night and day – appear?

Extra credit

1. Cameron and Tyler, The Winkelvoss twins – both portrayed by Armie Hammer through the magic of special effects – are characters in what 2010 film?

2. Jacqueline Hennessy, a journalist and the twin sister of actress Jill Hennessy, played Jill's character Claire Kincaid in some scenes in a 1996 episode of what long-running drama series?

This week's challenge

Start with the phrase SAW DOUBLE. Change one letter to an F and you can rearrange the result to spell a three-word phrase (4, 1, 4) for what you might do if you use too much electricity. What is the phrase?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Guinness Book of World Records

2. Ricky Nelson

3. Gymnastics

4. Zeus

5. The Patty Duke Show

Extra credit

1. The Social Network

2. Law & Order

