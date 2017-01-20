Any Questions #282 - AC And LU

WAMC's Ian Pickus and resident quizzer Mike Nothnagel are back for their weekly quiz.

Last week's challenge

Start with the phrase SAW DOUBLE. Change one letter to an F and you can rearrange the result to spell a three-word phrase (four letters, one letter, four letters) for what you might do if you use too much electricity. What is the phrase?

Answer: If you change the D to an F, you can spell BLOW A FUSE.

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: "AC" / "LU"

On-air questions: On January 20, 1920, the American Civil Liberties Union was founded. Formed by the directors of an organization called the National Civil Liberties Bureau – whose focus was primarily on freedom of speech issues and supporting conscientious objectors during World War I – the ACLU continued the freedom of speech work done by its predecessor, but concentrated on issues within the labor movement. Over the decades, the ACLU has been involved with a wide range of civil liberties issues, including Native American rights, separation of church and state, and anti-war activism. To commemorate the ACLU's founding, each correct answer this week will start with either the letters AC or LU.

1. Created in 1962 when an employee of General Mills had the idea to combine Cheerios with bits of Circus Peanuts candy, what product originally had four different colored marshmallows, and over the years has featured such shapes as pine trees, whales, and hourglasses?

2. While its first use in a metaphorical sense dates to an 1840 story by Samuel Taylor Coleridge, what phrase comes from Greek mythology, where it refers to the one place on a young child the waters of the River Styx – which would supposedly bestow invulnerability – did not touch when his mother dipped him in the river?

3. Recorded in 1968 and originally released on a 1969 benefit album titled No One's Gonna Change Our World, released to support the World Wildlife Fund, what Beatles song later appeared on the Let It Be album, and was used as the title for a 2007 film whose plot borrows heavily from compositions by the group?

4. What superhero first appeared in 1972 at the height of the Blaxploitation genre, gained superhuman strength and unbreakable skin after being subjected to an experimental procedure, and is portrayed by actor Mike Colter in two Netflix original series, Jessica Jones and one named after the character?

5. On a Monopoly board, what space sits between Park Place and Boardwalk and forces a player who lands on it to pay $75 to the bank (at least in the classic edition of the game)?

Extra credit

1. What organic compound, known scientifically as ethanoic acid, derives its common name from the Latin word for vinegar, which is approximately 3% to 9% of the compound by volume?

2. What actress became, in 2014, the first Kenyan actress to win an Academy Award, earning the honor for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film 12 Years a Slave?

This week's challenge

Start with the words LIBERTY and RIGHT. Rearrange the letters to spell two six-letter words: an animal and a number. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Lucky Charms

2. Achilles' heel

3. "Across The Universe"

4. Luke Cage

5. Luxury Tax

Extra credit

1. Acetic acid

2. Lupita Nyong'o

