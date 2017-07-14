Any Questions #307 - "Forts And Fortresses"

WAMC's Ian Pickus and resident quizzer Mike Nothnagel are back with their latest show.

Last week's challenge

Start with the phrase UFO SIGHTING. Change one letter to a C and you can rearrange the result to spell a two-word phrase (eight letters, three letters) for something you might have if you're suffering from a chest cold. What is it?

Answer: If you change the S to a C, you can spell COUGHING FIT.

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: FORTS AND FORTRESSES

On-air questions: July 14 is Bastille Day. The day marks the Storming of the Bastille in 1789. Legally called the Fourteenth of July in France, Bastille Day became a turning point of the French Revolution. After a finance minister who was sympathetic to the concerns of the French citizens was dismissed, the people stormed the fortress, afraid they would be attacked by the king's army. To avoid a larger massacre, the Bastille's commander opened the gates to the crowd. A few weeks later, a document was signed that ended feudalism, which led to the signing of the Declaration of the Rights of Man and of the Citizen. To commemorate Bastille Day, this week our questions are about forts and fortresses.

1. What song takes its lyrics from a poem titled "In Defense of Fort M'Henry", which was inspired by the sight of a flag raised over the fort in September of 1814 to signal the defeat of the British at the Battle of Baltimore?

2. By what name do we know the building that is traditionally located in the Arctic, houses a statue of Lara and Jor-El, a couple from the planet Krypton holding a model of their home planet, and was preceded by the Secret Citadel, a structure built into a mountain outside Metropolis?

3. While it is perhaps most famous for housing the United States Bullion Depository, which stores a large portion of the U.S. gold reserves, Fort Knox is also home to a museum named for and dedicated to the career of what general, who commanded the U.S. Third Army following the Allied invasion of Normandy in 1944, and was portrayed on screen in 1970 by George C. Scott?

4. Home to the annual EXIT music festival, the Petrovaradin Fortress is located in the Serbian town of Novi Sad. Reflecting its location on the bank of the 1780-mile river, the fortress is nicknamed "Gibraltar of the" what?

5. The Causeway Forts, Isengard, Minas Tirith, and Helm's Deep are all fortresses that appear in the works of what author?

Extra credit

1. In 2004, what director moved all operations of his production company 40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks to the Fort Greene neighborhood of Brooklyn?

2. Established by the French in 1754 and named for the Marquis du Quesne, Fort Duquesne was located in what is now the downtown area of what city, home to a university also named after the Marquis?

This week's challenge

Start with the words MYERS and WORTH. Change one letter to an A and you can rearrange the letters to spell the ten-letter name of a college. What is it?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. The Star-Spangled Banner

2. The Fortress of Solitude

3. George S. Patton

4. The Danube

5. J.R.R. Tolkien

Extra credit

1. Spike Lee

2. Philadelphia