Any Questions #329 - "The Last ____"

WAMC's Ian Pickus and resident quizzer Mike Nothnagel Star Wars Star Wars Star Wars Star Wars Star Wars Star Wars!

Last week's challenge

Start with the word CARPENTERS. Change one letter to a T and you can rearrange the result to spell a two-word phrase (six letters, four letters) for something that happened not that long ago. What is it?

Answer: If you change one of the Rs to a T, you can spell RECENT PAST.

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: "THE LAST _____"

On-air questions: Today, December 15, 2017, Star Wars: The Last Jedi is scheduled to be released in theaters. Directed by Rian Johnson, The Last Jedi is Episode VIII in the Star Wars saga. The ninth and supposedly final episode is currently scheduled to be released in December of 2019. To commemorate the release of The Last Jedi, this week our questions are about movies whose titles start with "The Last."

1. The 2010 film The Last Airbender, based on an animated Nickelodeon series, was the ninth feature film directed by whom, after his 2008 film The Happening and preceding 2013's After Earth?

2. An 1878 novel by James Fenimore Cooper set in New York and chronicling the transport of two girls by a group of frontiersmen and Native Americans has been adapted for the screen a number of times over the years, most recently in 1992 with a version starring Daniel Day-Lewis. What title do Cooper's novel and this 1992 film share?

3. In the 2006 film The Last King of Scotland, James McAvoy plays a doctor named Nicholas Garrigan who travels from Scotland to Uganda and becomes the personal physician of the real-life dictator Idi Amin. Amin was played by what actor, who won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his portrayal?

4. Based on actual scavenger hunts staged in the late 1960s and early 1970s, the 1973 film The Last of Sheila stars James Coburn as a movie producer who gathers a group of friends aboard his yacht to play an elaborate parlor game. The screenplay was written by actor Anthony Perkins and what composer and lyricist, who saw his A Little Night Music debut the same year as the film?

5. Directed by Martin Scorsese and filmed at the Winterland Ballroom in San Francisco, the 1978 film The Last Waltz documents a concert that is described in the film by musician Robbie Robertson as "sixteen years on the road" and was promoted as the "farewell concert appearance" of what group?

Extra credit

1. The 1972 film The Last House on the Left marks the directorial debut of whom, 12 years before he would direct the first film in a horror franchise that, to date, is comprised of nine films?

2. What 1987 biographical film depicts the life of Puyi, the twelfth and final ruler of the Qing dynasty from 1908 until his forced abdication in 1912?

This week's challenge

Start with the title THE LAST JEDI. Rearrange the letters to spell a four-letter word for something that is usually green and a seven-letter word for something that is commonly purple. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. M. Night Shyamalan

2. The Last of the Mohicans

3. Forest Whitaker

4. Stephen Sondheim

5. The Band

Extra credit

1. Wes Craven

2. The Last Emperor