Any Questions #331 - "Leftover Questions No. 7"

WAMC's Ian Pickus and resident quizzer Mike Nothnagel wrap up another year with the seventh installment of leftover questions.

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: LEFTOVER QUESTIONS #7

On-air questions: We've (somehow) made it through another year, and that means it's time once again for the annual Any Questions? Clearance Sale. As per tradition, we've got some unused questions from categories we did during 2017, all available at low, low prices.

1. [#287: Miracles] On January 15, 2009, US Airways flight 1549 struck a flock of Canada geese and lost engine power. It was piloted to a landing in the Hudson River, and the incident became known as the "Miracle on the Hudson". What was the last name of the pilot who brought flight 1549 to a safe landing?

2. [#297: "Perfect"] While the ratios for the ingredients in a martini have varied over time (from 2:1 to 3:1 to as high as 15:1), the version called a perfect martini uses equal parts of the sweet and dry versions of what?

3. [#307: Forts and Fortresses] Prior to 1974, two neighboring cities had as their main airport facilities, respectively, Love Field and Meacham International Airport. In 1974, a new facility opened that now serves as the main airport for the two cities, and has the international airport code DFW. What do the F and the W stand for in that code?

4. [#317: Famous Pennys] Adapted from an earlier work called The Beggar's Opera, the 1928 "play with music" called The Threepenny Opera by Kurt Weill and Bertolt Brecht features a number of songs that have gone on to become standards in their own right. One such song is "Die Moritat von Mackie Messer", perhaps most famously recorded by Bobby Darin in 1959 and titled what?

5. [#327: Twelve] "The air is filled with foam and spray; sea is completely white with driving spray; visibility very seriously affected" is the description for the conditions at sea that correspond with level twelve on the Beaufort scale, which is named for the British Royal Navy officer who developed it in the early 1800s. What does the Beaufort scale measure?

Extra credit

1. [#304: "-IX"] What artist, widely regarded as the leader of the French Romantic school, is perhaps best known for his 1830 painting Liberty Leading the People?

2. [#313: The Moon in Fiction] An 1838 fairy tale titled "The Galoshes of Fortune", in which a watchman makes a number of wishes including one to be sent to the moon, was inspired by a Danish folktale and was written by whom?

This week's challenge

Start with the phrase BARGAIN PRICE. Change one letter to a B (not the one that's there) and you can rearrange the result to spell a five-letter word and a two-word phrase that each name a part of the body. What are they?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Sullenberger

2. Vermouth

3. Fort Worth

4. "Mack the Knife"

5. Wind speed

Extra credit

1. Eugène Delacroix

2. Hans Christian Andersen